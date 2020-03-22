Best Power Supplies 2020



Your PC's PSU / power supply plays a big role in determining your PC's reliability, depending on its performance. So you should be choosy when it comes to picking the right PSU for your system. The best power supply should also have protection features to save your system's parts (including the power supply itself), in case something goes wrong with your electricity supply or your other components. If it doesn't, it's clearly not the best power supply, and is putting your other expensive PC parts at risk.

You'll also have different concerns, of course, depending on whether your power supply will be pushing a monster mining rig, an always-running workstation, or a basic productivity or gaming desktop. We’ll help you find the best power supply for your next desktop PC below.

Quick Shopping Tips

First, figure out your wattage requirements. You don't need to purchase much more potential power capacity (wattage) than you’ll ever use. You can calculate roughly how much power your new or upgraded system will draw from the wall and look for a capacity point that satisfies your demands. Several power supply sellers have calculators that will give you a rough estimate of your system's power needs. You can find a few below:

You probably don’t need a 1,000-watt PSU, even for an extreme gaming rig. A few years ago, all graphics cards on the high-end of our GPU hierarchy were very power hungry. But this has changed with Nvidia's recent architectures. It's simply not necessary to buy a 1kW PSU for a couple of RTX 2080s. An 800W model will do just fine, leaving headroom for an overclocked CPU as well. Fans of AMD's high-end Radeon VII or the newer Radeon RX 5700 XT will need to plan for higher power use, pairing these cards with PSUs featuring greater maximum output.

Check the physical dimensions of your case before buying. If you have a standard ATX PC case, chances are an ATX power supply will fit. But many higher-wattage PSUs are longer than the typical 5.5 inches. So you’ll want to be sure of your case’s PSU clearance. If you have a particularly tiny or slim PC case, it may require a less-typical (and more compact) SFX power supply. We have picks for this form factor below as well.

For more on this subject, see our A Basic Guide To Motherboard, Case and Power Supply Form Factors feature.

Want a clean build or working in a tiny case? Consider a modular power supply. If your case has lots of room behind the motherboard, or your chassis doesn’t have a window or glass side, you can of course cable-wrap the wires you don’t need and stash them inside your rig. But if the system you’re building doesn’t have space for this, or there’s no easy place to hide your cable mess, it’s worth paying extra for a modular power supply. Modular PSUs let you only plug in the power cables you need and leave the rest in the box.

Best power supply units at a glance:

1. Bitfenix BF450G

2. Corsair RM550x

3. Seasonic SSR-600TL

4. Seasonic SSR-750PX

5. Corsair AX850

6. Corsair AX1000

7. Corsair AX1600i

8. Corsair SF750

Best Power Supplies 2020

Bitfenix BF450G

1. Bitfenix BF450G

Best Cheap PSU ($60/£60 or less)

Manufacturer (OEM): Channel Well Technology | Max. DC Output: 450W | Efficiency: | Form Factor: ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 | Cooling: 120mm rifle bearing fan (DF1202512SELN) | Modular: No | Warranty: 5 years

Full power at 46°C

High efficiency

Good ripple suppression

Tight load regulation

Quiet operation

Excellent build quality

Compact dimensions

Non-modular cable design

Power factor is a little lower than normal

BitFenix's Formula Gold 450W is a bit pricier than competing PSUs like Corsair's CX450 and EVGA's 450 BT. But it's also more efficient and much quieter. If your needs are covered by 450W of output and you don't have a problem with fixed cables, then the BF450G is worth considering for your mainstream PC.

Read: BitFenix Formula Gold 450W Review

Alternate Best Cheap Power Supply: Corsair CX450 450W Review

Another decent alternative if your budget is low, you need more than 500W of capacity, and you aren't that concerned about efficiency or some fan noise under load is the Corsair VS650. It won't win any performance awards, but it gets the job done without much in the way of frills or fuss, for less than $50.

Corsair RM550x

2. Corsair RM550x

Best PSU: Up to 550 Watts

Manufacturer (OEM): CWT | Max. DC Output: 550W | Efficiency: | Form Factor: ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 | Cooling: 135mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR135L) | Modular: Yes | Warranty: 10 years

Full power at 48°C

Efficient

Semi-passive operation

Silent

Japanese caps

Fully modular

Expensive

No fan test button

Distance between 4-pin Molex connectors

The RM550x is an amazing PSU with fantastic ripple suppression, tight load regulation on the minor rails and excellent performance with transient loads. It’s also nearly silent, even under load. On top of that, this unit is highly efficient, although some other Gold-rated PSUs with similar capacity fare a bit better.

Another advantage of the RM550x is the quality of its internal components. The only thing that we would like to see in this PSU is a convenient way to test the fan's proper operation. The fan does spin for a short time every time the power supply is switched on, but we'd like Corsair to add a fan test button like the one on its RMi units.

Read: Corsair RM550x Review

Alternate Best PSU 550W: Bitfenix Whisper Series 550W Review

Seasonic SSR-600TL

3. Seasonic SSR-600TL

Best PSU: Up to 650 Watts

Manufacturer (OEM): Seasonic | Max. DC Output: 600W | Efficiency: 80 PLUS Titanium, ETA-A+ | Form Factor: ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 | Cooling: Passive | Modular: Yes | Warranty: 12 years

Resilient to high temperatures

Efficient

Accurate Power Ok signal

Dead silent

Fully modular

2x EPS &

4x PCIe connectors

Excellent build quality and long warranty

Expensive

Distance between peripheral connectors

Not top-notch transient performance

Inrush current with 230V input

The SSR-600TL is the best passively-cooling PSU we’ve tested. It’s super efficient, its overall performance puts to shame many high-end active cooling PSUs, and it can easily support a strong gaming system. Its only serious drawback is its high price tag, and every passive power supply is going to have the same issue.

If you want to spend less and a semi-passive PSU is good enough, there are more affordable options in Seasonic's portfolio that we'd still call quiet.

But if you're looking for something to put into a special-purpose PC (for a recording studio or hemi-anechoic noise testing chamber), then your best bet is a passive unit that costs more.

Read: Seasonic Prime Titanium Fanless 600W Review

Alternate Best PSU 650W: EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3 Review

Seasonic SSR-750PX

4. Seasonic SSR-750PX

Best PSU: Up to 750 Watts

Manufacturer (OEM): Seasonic | Max. DC Output: 750W | Efficiency: | Form Factor: ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 | Cooling: 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA1225M12F-Z) | Modular: Fully modulaR | Warranty: 10 years

Reasonable Price

Full power at 47°C

High efficiency

Good build quality

Quiet operation

10-year warranty

Compact dimensions

EMI

3.3V transient response

High OPP

5VSB OCP

Short distance between peripheral connectors

Seasonic's 750W Focus Plus Platinum is a true bargain in the $110 range. We don't know how the company managed to hit such an attractive value point while maintaining strong performance, excellent build quality, and a 10-year warranty. It offers superb overall performance, employs fully modular cabling, and fits in a compact enclosure.

In the past, Seasonic's engineers played it safe with aggressive fan profiles for increased airflow, and as a result, many of its previous-generation PSUs were fairly noisy. But with the fresh Prime and Focus models, that’s just not the case. The high-efficiency Focus models feature semi-passive modes and loose fan profiles, even under tough operating conditions. It’s nice to see key OEMs like Seasonic realizing that performance and reliability should go along with mild acoustics.

Read: Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum 750 Review

Alternate Best PSU 650W: Corsair RM750x Review

Corsair AX850

5. Corsair AX850

Best PSU: Up to 850 Watts

(EC)Manufacturer (OEM): Seasonic | Max. DC Output: 850W | Efficiency: | Form Factor: ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 | Cooling: 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525L12F-Z) | Modular: Fully modular | Warranty: 10 years

Quiet Operation

Efficient

Great performance overall

Long hold-up time

Top build quality

Ten-year warranty

Expensive

EPS connectors should use 16AWG wires

Short distance between the peripheral connectors

High OCP on the minor rails

If you need the best 850W power supply and you don't have a restrictive budget, the AX850 should be among your top choices. It registers high performance in all areas: efficiency, load regulation, ripple suppression, transient response and, on top of that, it is dead silent as well.

While it's the best 850 watt premium PSU around, it's not a perfect device. I wish the current triggering points on the minor rails were lower, that there was a larger distance between the peripheral connectors (ideally 150mm) and that there were 16AWG gauges on the EPS connectors.

Read: Corsair AX850 Review

Corsair AX1000

6. Corsair AX1000

Best PSU: Up to 1,000 Watts

Manufacturer (OEM): Seasonic | Max. DC Output: 1000W | Efficiency: 80 PLUS Titanium, ETA-A+ | Form Factor: ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 | Cooling: 135mm fluid dynamic bearing fan (HA13525M12F-Z) | Modular: Fully modular | Warranty: 10 years

80 PLUS Titanium efficiency

Solid build quality

Excellent results through our benchmark suite

Fully modular

8x PCIe &

2x EPS connectors

Sleeved cables

Selectable semi-passive mode

10-year warranty

Expensive

EPS connectors should use 16AWG wires

Short distance between the peripheral connectors

OCP triggering points on the minor rails should be set lower

Corsair's AX1000 is one of the best 1kW power supplies available. If you want the highest possible performance matched with quiet operation, don't hesitate to make it the centerpiece of your next build (provided the price doesn't scare you off).

This beastly PSU offers tight load regulation on all of its rails, amazing ripple suppression, and crazy-high efficiency levels. Its transient response is impressive, so we're not surprised that it takes the lead from Seasonic's 1000W 80 PLUS Platinum- and Titanium-rated models (even though they're built using the same platform with slight modifications).

Read: Corsair AX1000 Review

Alternate Best PSU 1K Watts: Seasonic Prime Ultra Platinum 1000W Review

Corsair AX1600i

7. Corsair AX1600i

Best PSU Above 1000 Watts

Manufacturer (OEM): Flextronics | Max. DC Output: 1600W | Efficiency: 80 PLUS Titanium, ETA-A+ | Form Factor: ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 | Cooling: 140mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (NR140P) | Modular: Fully modular | Warranty: 10 years

Full power at 48°C

Powerful &

efficient

Ripple suppression

Load regulation

Hold-up time

Accurate Power Ok signal

Silent

Quality caps

Fully modular

Lots of connectors

Quality fan

Magnetic side covers

Expensive

Small distance between peripheral connectors

EMI with AVG detector

We waited years for a competitor to dethrone Corsair's AX1500i, and in the end it was another Corsair power supply to post higher overall performance. The Corsair AX1600i is the best PSU that money can buy today, period. It offers top performance in all areas and uses an innovative platform, which provides a glimpse at the future of power supply design.

The use of a cutting-edge PFC circuit in combination with a fully digital platform seems to be the key for record-setting performance. Besides its super efficiency, the AX1600i also offers great load regulation, amazing transient response, a long hold-up time, and unparalleled ripple suppression. Moreover, the great benchmark results are accompanied by quiet operation, enabled by a relaxed fan profile and a high-quality FDB fan. Using the Corsair Link software, you're able to choose between three fan modes: performance, balanced, and quiet.

Read: Corsair AX1600i Review

Alternate Best PSU Above 1000 Watts: EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 T2 Review

Corsair SF750

8. Corsair SF750

Best SFX PSU

Manufacturer (OEM): Great Wall | Max. DC Output: 750W | Efficiency: | Form Factor: SFX, EPS 2.92 | Cooling: 92mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR092L) | Modular: Fully modular | Warranty: 10 years

Powerful

Efficient

Great ripple suppression

Tight load regulation

Quiet operation

Fully modular

7-year warranty

Expensive

Low hold-up time

Semi-passive mode can’t be deactivated

The Corsair SF750 is the strongest and one of the best SFX power supplies that money can get you today. If you want so much power out of such a small PSU and you can afford its stiff price, there is no other option. It can easily support a potent gaming system and thanks to the couple of EPS connectors that it has, and is compatible with high-end mainboards that need more juice in the CPU's area.

If you don't need more than one graphics card connector, you should consider the top-notch SF600 Platinum instead and save yourself some serious money. Corsair has set the so high in the SFX market that even SFX pioneer SilverStone, doesn't have, for the moment at least, a competing 750W SFX model in its portfolio.

Read: Corsair SF750 Review

Alternate Best SFX Power Supply: Corsair SF600 Platinum Review