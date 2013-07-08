Workstation Graphics: 14 FirePro And Quadro Cards

OpenCL: Image Processing Results

Drivers Used

Driver Nvidia AMD Workstation 311.50 Catalyst Pro 9.003.3.3 Gaming 314.22 Catalyst 13.3 Beta 3Catalyst 13.5 Beta 2 (Radeon HD 7990)

Basemark CL

The simple image processing filters included in Basemark CL are pretty similar to the normal array of filters found in popular photo editing applications. Due to the similarity between the algorithms used for the filters, the synthetic benchmark results represent the graphics cards' performance in this area fairly well. AMD's Radeon and FirePro cards win with ease. Only the GeForce GTX Titan manages to poke its nose up into the field of AMD hardware.

Image Processing