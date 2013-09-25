System Builder Marathon, Q3 2013: $2550 Performance PC

Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim And F1 2012
We've seen performance in F1 2012 limited by a wide variety of bottlenecks, including the CPU and memory. Today's configuration appears CPU-limited at our lowest System Builder Marathon test settings, but that could be a reflection of its poor memory timings, too. The new build excels at our highest settings, but needs a better processor overclock to reach the previous machine’s stellar scaling.
Like other games, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim appears to benefit from four x86 cores, at most. My newer machine’s older CPU architecture falls behind at lower settings, in spite of its added core count.
On the other hand, Paul's single GPU was OK with 2GB. I figured we'd need a jump to 4GB with 3-way on his GPU, but 3GB on the 7970 probably would have been enough. Also, a total difference of $60 still would have fit within the budget limit, so, maybe Ivy-Bridge E and Radeons for the next build?
In order to prove what you're saying, I would have needed to search for worse-performing overpriced parts. You'll see on Day 4 that this build has the best performance of the three. So this build actually doesn't prove anything, except maybe that six core processors boost six-core benchmarks and that more graphics power gives you better frame rates at 5760x1080 (etc). But we didn't actually need any proof for those things, did we?
Tom, the future builds need to have better budget tiers. The doubling of the funds in each tier is fine in certain cases but it doesn't provide real insight into hardware choices. Having the tiers with a fixed figure increase such as a $250-400 increase in budget per tier would make more sense. Also, I would love to see the comeback of the $500 budget builds.
Lastly, what happen to the idea of themes each quarter?