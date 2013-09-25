System Builder Marathon, Q3 2013: $2550 Performance PC

Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim And F1 2012

We've seen performance in F1 2012 limited by a wide variety of bottlenecks, including the CPU and memory. Today's configuration appears CPU-limited at our lowest System Builder Marathon test settings, but that could be a reflection of its poor memory timings, too. The new build excels at our highest settings, but needs a better processor overclock to reach the previous machine’s stellar scaling.

Like other games, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim appears to benefit from four x86 cores, at most. My newer machine’s older CPU architecture falls behind at lower settings, in spite of its added core count.