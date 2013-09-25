System Builder Marathon, Q3 2013: $2550 Performance PC

Results: Audio And Video Encoding
Our iTunes workload is single-threaded, as is LAME. Lower clock rates and an older architecture consequently hurt the current build's performance in both lightweight benchmarks. An Ivy Bridge-E-based processor could have helped a little bit, but we simply have to accept that the highest-end CPUs are built for heavier lifting.
HandBrake and TotalCode Studio are both optimized for at least six cores, though the current build’s lower frequency and older core architecture reduce its lead.
On the other hand, Paul's single GPU was OK with 2GB. I figured we'd need a jump to 4GB with 3-way on his GPU, but 3GB on the 7970 probably would have been enough. Also, a total difference of $60 still would have fit within the budget limit, so, maybe Ivy-Bridge E and Radeons for the next build?
In order to prove what you're saying, I would have needed to search for worse-performing overpriced parts. You'll see on Day 4 that this build has the best performance of the three. So this build actually doesn't prove anything, except maybe that six core processors boost six-core benchmarks and that more graphics power gives you better frame rates at 5760x1080 (etc). But we didn't actually need any proof for those things, did we?
Tom, the future builds need to have better budget tiers. The doubling of the funds in each tier is fine in certain cases but it doesn't provide real insight into hardware choices. Having the tiers with a fixed figure increase such as a $250-400 increase in budget per tier would make more sense. Also, I would love to see the comeback of the $500 budget builds.
Lastly, what happen to the idea of themes each quarter?