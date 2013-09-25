System Builder Marathon, Q3 2013: $2550 Performance PC

Results: Adobe Creative Suite

The way our After Effects workload runs, it seems to divvy up memory based on core count. In a configuration with more cores, you need as much memory as possible to keep up. The scaling isn't linear; it seems like our four- and six-core configurations are pretty similar, with architectural foundations dictating the Ivy Bridge-based setup's small advantage.

Our Photoshop benchmarks use different optimizations for different tests, with the OpenCL test being generally more strenuous. I was hoping that the new build’s triple-GPU setup would boost its position. However, SLI doesn't appear to benefit compute performance. This quarter's machine is only able to win in our heavily-threaded CPU-oriented test.

Premiere likewise benefits from the current machine’s six-core CPU.