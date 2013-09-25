System Builder Marathon, Q3 2013: $2550 Performance PC

Results: Adobe Creative Suite
The way our After Effects workload runs, it seems to divvy up memory based on core count. In a configuration with more cores, you need as much memory as possible to keep up. The scaling isn't linear; it seems like our four- and six-core configurations are pretty similar, with architectural foundations dictating the Ivy Bridge-based setup's small advantage.
Our Photoshop benchmarks use different optimizations for different tests, with the OpenCL test being generally more strenuous. I was hoping that the new build’s triple-GPU setup would boost its position. However, SLI doesn't appear to benefit compute performance. This quarter's machine is only able to win in our heavily-threaded CPU-oriented test.
Premiere likewise benefits from the current machine’s six-core CPU.
On the other hand, Paul's single GPU was OK with 2GB. I figured we'd need a jump to 4GB with 3-way on his GPU, but 3GB on the 7970 probably would have been enough. Also, a total difference of $60 still would have fit within the budget limit, so, maybe Ivy-Bridge E and Radeons for the next build?
In order to prove what you're saying, I would have needed to search for worse-performing overpriced parts. You'll see on Day 4 that this build has the best performance of the three. So this build actually doesn't prove anything, except maybe that six core processors boost six-core benchmarks and that more graphics power gives you better frame rates at 5760x1080 (etc). But we didn't actually need any proof for those things, did we?
Tom, the future builds need to have better budget tiers. The doubling of the funds in each tier is fine in certain cases but it doesn't provide real insight into hardware choices. Having the tiers with a fixed figure increase such as a $250-400 increase in budget per tier would make more sense. Also, I would love to see the comeback of the $500 budget builds.
Lastly, what happen to the idea of themes each quarter?