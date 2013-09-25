System Builder Marathon, Q3 2013: $2550 Performance PC

Power, Heat, And Overall Performance
The new build uses a two-generation-old CPU architecture, but more cores and cache, along with a trio of enthusiast-class graphics cards to improve 3D performance potential. So far, the added GPUs have barely proven themselves more potent than Q2’s dual-GPU GeForce GTX 690 (a $1000 option), but we can already guess that they're going to hurt our power consumption measurements.
According to its 80 PLUS test sheet, a 981 W input pushes the current PC to its 850 W output limit. My concerns about a better overclock in the face of lower heat can now be laid to rest, since the better cooling needed to support higher voltage and CPU frequencies would have pushed the power supply past its rated ceiling anyway.
The new build runs hot, always near the point of thermal throttling when overclocked and loaded. Given the power numbers we saw, it’s probably best to leave this one at stock frequencies.
On the flip side, today's setup also performs best in every benchmark discipline except storage. I needed to remove Intel’s enterprise-oriented RSTe storage driver in order to correct that deficiency in its overclocked configuration.
On the other hand, Paul's single GPU was OK with 2GB. I figured we'd need a jump to 4GB with 3-way on his GPU, but 3GB on the 7970 probably would have been enough. Also, a total difference of $60 still would have fit within the budget limit, so, maybe Ivy-Bridge E and Radeons for the next build?
In order to prove what you're saying, I would have needed to search for worse-performing overpriced parts. You'll see on Day 4 that this build has the best performance of the three. So this build actually doesn't prove anything, except maybe that six core processors boost six-core benchmarks and that more graphics power gives you better frame rates at 5760x1080 (etc). But we didn't actually need any proof for those things, did we?
Tom, the future builds need to have better budget tiers. The doubling of the funds in each tier is fine in certain cases but it doesn't provide real insight into hardware choices. Having the tiers with a fixed figure increase such as a $250-400 increase in budget per tier would make more sense. Also, I would love to see the comeback of the $500 budget builds.
Lastly, what happen to the idea of themes each quarter?