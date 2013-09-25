System Builder Marathon, Q3 2013: $2550 Performance PC

Test System And Benchmarks
The following tables include the stock and overclocked settings for this quarter's machine, along with what we achieved with our mini-ITX-based build. Under those details are our benchmark settings for your information.
|Test Hardware Configurations
|Current $2550 PC
|Q2 2013 $2500 PC
|Processor (Overclock)
|Intel Core i7-3930K, 3.2 GHz, Six Physical CoresO/C to 4.2 GHz, 1.25 V
|Intel Core i7-3770K, 3.5 GHz, Four Physical CoresO/C to 4.6 GHz, 1.3 V
|Graphics (Overclock)
|3 x EVGA GTX-760: 980-1033 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008 O/C to 1130 MHz GDDR5-6680
|Asus GTX690-4GD5: 915-1019 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008 O/C to 1200 MHz GDDR5-6400
|Memory (Overclock)
|16 GB Mushkin DDR3-1600, CAS 9-9-9-24Not Overclockable
|16 GB Crucial DDR3-1600, CAS 8-8-8-24O/C at 1.50 V to DDR3-2133 CL 9-9-9-24
|Motherboard (Overclock)
|ASRock X79 Extreme6: LGA 2011, Intel X79 ExpressStock 100 MHz BCLK
|Asus P8Z77-I Deluxe: LGA 1155, Intel Z77 ExpressStock 100 MHz BCLK
|Optical
|Pioneer BDR-2208: 15x BD-R
|Asus BW-14D1XT: 14x BD-R
|Case
|Lian Li PC-9NA
|Bitfenix Prodigy w/Mesh Front
|CPU Cooler
|Noctua NH-D14 SE2011
|NZXT Kraken X40
|Hard Drive
|Mushkin Chronos Deluxe DX 240 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD
|Power
|Corsair HX850: 850 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Gold
|Seasonic SS-660XP2: 660 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Platinum
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 326.80 Beta
|Nvidia GeForce 314.22
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.3.0.1026
Each new build gets a new opportunity for new drivers, since the old ones are given away every quarter. While overclocking issues will hamper the newer system’s six-core performance scores, a trio of 4 GB graphics cards gives me hope for a high-resolution gaming coup.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Battlefield 3
|Campaign Mode, "Going Hunting" 90-Seconds Fraps Test Set 1: Medium Quality Defaults (No AA, 4x AF) Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Defaults (4x AA, 16x AF)
|F1 2012
|Steam Version, In-Game Test Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA
|Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Update 1.5.26, Celedon Aethirborn Level 6, 25 Seconds Fraps Test Set 1: DX11, High Details No AA, 8x AF, FXAA enabled Test Set 2: DX11, Ultra Details, 8x AA, 16x AF, FXAA enabled
|Far Cry 3
|V. 1.04, DirectX 11, 50-sec. Fraps "Amanaki Outpost" Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA, Standard ATC., SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 4x MSAA, Enhanced ATC, HDAO
|Adobe Creative Suite
|Adobe After Effects CS6
|Version 11.0.0.378 x64: Create Video which includes 3 Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneosly
|Adobe Photoshop CS6
|Version 13 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Adobe Premeire Pro CS6
|Version 6.0.0.0, 6.61 GB MXF Project to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version 10.4.1.10 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.98: Video from Canon Eos 7D (1920x1080, 25 FPS) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, Two-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
|TotalCode Studio 2.5
|Version: 2.5.0.10677: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Productivity
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 10.0.102.95: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|Adobe Acrobat X
|Version 10.0.0.396: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encryption
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2012
|Version 14.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|Blender
|Version: 2.64a, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1
|Visual Studio 2010
|Version 10.0, Compile Google Chrome, Scripted
|File Compression
|WinZip
|Version 17.0 Pro: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
|WinRAR
|Version 4.2: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|7-Zip
|Version 9.28: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.3, Benchmark Only
|PCMark 7
|Version: 1.0.4 x64, System, Productivity, Hard Disk Drive benchmarks
|SiSoftware Sandra 2013
|Version 2013.10.19.50, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Cryptography, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
On the other hand, Paul's single GPU was OK with 2GB. I figured we'd need a jump to 4GB with 3-way on his GPU, but 3GB on the 7970 probably would have been enough. Also, a total difference of $60 still would have fit within the budget limit, so, maybe Ivy-Bridge E and Radeons for the next build?
In order to prove what you're saying, I would have needed to search for worse-performing overpriced parts. You'll see on Day 4 that this build has the best performance of the three. So this build actually doesn't prove anything, except maybe that six core processors boost six-core benchmarks and that more graphics power gives you better frame rates at 5760x1080 (etc). But we didn't actually need any proof for those things, did we?
Tom, the future builds need to have better budget tiers. The doubling of the funds in each tier is fine in certain cases but it doesn't provide real insight into hardware choices. Having the tiers with a fixed figure increase such as a $250-400 increase in budget per tier would make more sense. Also, I would love to see the comeback of the $500 budget builds.
Lastly, what happen to the idea of themes each quarter?