System Builder Marathon, Q3 2013: $2550 Performance PC

Test System And Benchmarks

The following tables include the stock and overclocked settings for this quarter's machine, along with what we achieved with our mini-ITX-based build. Under those details are our benchmark settings for your information.

Test Hardware Configurations Current $2550 PC Q2 2013 $2500 PC Processor (Overclock) Intel Core i7-3930K, 3.2 GHz, Six Physical CoresO/C to 4.2 GHz, 1.25 V Intel Core i7-3770K, 3.5 GHz, Four Physical CoresO/C to 4.6 GHz, 1.3 V Graphics (Overclock) 3 x EVGA GTX-760: 980-1033 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008 O/C to 1130 MHz GDDR5-6680 Asus GTX690-4GD5: 915-1019 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008 O/C to 1200 MHz GDDR5-6400 Memory (Overclock) 16 GB Mushkin DDR3-1600, CAS 9-9-9-24Not Overclockable 16 GB Crucial DDR3-1600, CAS 8-8-8-24O/C at 1.50 V to DDR3-2133 CL 9-9-9-24 Motherboard (Overclock) ASRock X79 Extreme6: LGA 2011, Intel X79 ExpressStock 100 MHz BCLK Asus P8Z77-I Deluxe: LGA 1155, Intel Z77 ExpressStock 100 MHz BCLK Optical Pioneer BDR-2208: 15x BD-R Asus BW-14D1XT: 14x BD-R Case Lian Li PC-9NA Bitfenix Prodigy w/Mesh Front CPU Cooler Noctua NH-D14 SE2011 NZXT Kraken X40 Hard Drive Mushkin Chronos Deluxe DX 240 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD Power Corsair HX850: 850 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Gold Seasonic SS-660XP2: 660 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Platinum Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 326.80 Beta Nvidia GeForce 314.22 Chipset Intel INF 9.3.0.1026

Each new build gets a new opportunity for new drivers, since the old ones are given away every quarter. While overclocking issues will hamper the newer system’s six-core performance scores, a trio of 4 GB graphics cards gives me hope for a high-resolution gaming coup.