Building An Intel-Based MicroATX Gaming PC On A Budget

Storage Installation

3.5” Cage: Hard Disks

A maximum of two 3.5” hard disks can be mounted on frames and inserted into the cage. No tools are necessary. Deepcool came up with a nifty design for these.

Typically, the mounting frame has to be bent out of shape in order to insert a drive. Deepcool's frame, however, slides apart, whereupon the hard disk is inserted. Then the frame is collapsed, trapping the disk in place. From there, the complete assembly is inserted into the cage.

2.5” Drives (SSDs and HDDs)

Deepcool also cam up with an innovative design for the 2.5” cage. First, four rubber standoffs are screwed into the SSD (or 2.5” hard disk). You don’t need a screwdriver, as there is very little friction.

The SSD cage is at the bottom of the case, behind the PSU. It sports an interesting latch mechanism.

The latch allows you to clamp the SSD into place.

Slightly lift the lever if you want to remove the SSD again.

5.25” Bay: Optical Drive

In order to access the 5.25” bay, the front bezel has to be removed. While this may sound difficult, it isn’t. Just pull the bezel off. It grabs the sheet metal with four hooks.

The 5.25” bay is right underneath the top cover, and the optical drive interferes with the optional top fan. You have to choose between one or the other.

Alas, the optical drive cannot be mounted without a tool. use one screw on each side, at minimum, to secure the optical drive.

Western Digital Blue WD10EZEX 1 TB HDD

Corsair Force LS 240 GB SSD

Deepcool Steam Castle

