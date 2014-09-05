Trending

Building An Intel-Based MicroATX Gaming PC On A Budget

By ,

Installing the Graphics Card and Finishing Touches

Picking the right graphics card for a low-end PC can be tricky. Some inexpensive boards even work without an auxiliary power input. If your card of choice does need more than the PCIe slot's 75 W, they're going to be too short to run behind the motherboard. You need to run them up and over instead. If your card doesn't need that much power, run the leads from your PSU where they won't be seen using cable ties.

Mounting a graphics card is easy: loosen the slot bracket’s screw, remove one or two slot shields (depending on the width of your card), and then carefully insert the graphics card. Clamp it into place using the slot bracket. Finish by tightening the bracket's screw.

MSI's surprisingly long GeForce GTX 750 Ti Twin Frozr Gaming card demonstrates that longer high-end boards would bump into the obsolete and useless externally-facing 3.5” bay.

Deepcool Steam Castle

MSI GeForce GTX 750 Ti Twin Frozr

