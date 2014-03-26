System Builder Marathon, Q1 2014: The $750 Gaming PC

Graphics Card And Hard Drive

Graphics Card: Zotac GeForce GTX 770 2 GB ZT-70301-10P

As Chris Angelini pointed out in his launch article, The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?, the 770's GK104 GPU isn't new. Rather, it's just running faster than it did on GeForce GTX 680. Even still, at its price, the combination is a big win for enthusiasts.

Zotac's take on the GeForce GTX 770 sports a guaranteed 1059 MHz base clock, a typical GPU Boost frequency of 1098 MHz, and 2 GB of GDDR5 on an aggregate 256-bit interface at 7010 MT/s.

It’s outfitted with a quiet dual-fan cooler, and requires six- and eight-pin power connectors. As a bonus, when I bought it, it came with a copy of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. Outputs include DVI-D, DVI-I, HDMI, and DisplayPort.

Hard Drive: Western Digital Blue WD10EZEX 1 TB

Western Digital’s Blue-series 1 TB hard drive is becoming a staple in my System Builder Marathon configurations, giving me plenty of capacity and performance at a price I can typically squeeze into a limited budget.

This SATA 6Gb/s-capable mechanical drive has 64 MB of data cache, a 7200 RPM spindle, and a limited two-year warranty.