System Builder Marathon, Q1 2014: The $750 Gaming PC

Graphics Card And Hard Drive
Graphics Card: Zotac GeForce GTX 770 2 GB ZT-70301-10P
As Chris Angelini pointed out in his launch article, The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?, the 770's GK104 GPU isn't new. Rather, it's just running faster than it did on GeForce GTX 680. Even still, at its price, the combination is a big win for enthusiasts.
Zotac's take on the GeForce GTX 770 sports a guaranteed 1059 MHz base clock, a typical GPU Boost frequency of 1098 MHz, and 2 GB of GDDR5 on an aggregate 256-bit interface at 7010 MT/s.
It’s outfitted with a quiet dual-fan cooler, and requires six- and eight-pin power connectors. As a bonus, when I bought it, it came with a copy of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. Outputs include DVI-D, DVI-I, HDMI, and DisplayPort.
Hard Drive: Western Digital Blue WD10EZEX 1 TB
Western Digital’s Blue-series 1 TB hard drive is becoming a staple in my System Builder Marathon configurations, giving me plenty of capacity and performance at a price I can typically squeeze into a limited budget.
This SATA 6Gb/s-capable mechanical drive has 64 MB of data cache, a 7200 RPM spindle, and a limited two-year warranty.
When I first saw the parts list for this build, I expected myself to be in full agreement with you. I mean, can you imagine someone suggesting paring a GTX 680 with an I3? Ludicrous. They'd be laughed out the forums. However, looking at the benchmarks for the highest settings in 1920x1080 and 4800x900, I found there were 2 types of results
1. Those where the I3 and the GTX 770 build beat, or were within a few FPS of the I5 and R9-280X build:
Battlefield 3
Battlefield 4
Arma 3
Far Cry 3
2. Those where the I5 and R9-280X beat the I3 and GTX 770 build by a significant margin, but where all frame rates were well above 60FPS:
F1 2012
Grid 2
Skyrim
So, while overall performance percentage charts might put the I3 and GTX 770 behind the I5 and R9-280X behind in certain games, in a real-life setting, it seems that the I3 and GTX 770 is an equally good build. Which is really not what I was expecting.
Citations desperately needed. The XBOX 360 had 3 hyper-threaded CPUs and the PS3 had a 7-core cell CPU, but this didn't push PC games during this period beyond dual cores. Indeed, as late as January 2012, Tom's hardware was finding it impossible to recommend any Quad-core AMD processors over intel Dual-core processors and as late as December 2012, dual-core Intel pentiums were taking the low-end recommendations, as they were still better at gaming at this point than 4-core AMD processors. Indeed, it wasn't until February 2013 that they reversed this recommendation, so any assumption that consoles having more cores will result in P.C. games using more cores doesn't really stand up to scrutiny, I'm afraid.
Sure we'd go i5 if priced the same. But the -3330 is $60 more @ $190, just like the -3470 used last quarter. The -3350P saves $10 off that. H61 doesn't save much, starting $5-10 below H81, and then we'd give up capitalizing on the i5's limited overclocking.
I was surprised to see i3 didn't yield any meaningful drop in minimum fps, at all! In fact, minimums often appeared GPU-bound, and the new GTX 770 rig won out, especially OC'ed. System bound at 70+ fps and up full-time in Skyrim or F1 2012 is hardly a loss, but an extra 3-8 fps consistently down low in ARMA III and Far Cry 3 could come in handy.