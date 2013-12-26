System Builder Marathon, Q4 2013: $800 Gaming PC

Results: Audio And Video

Although our ability to overclock was limited, we squeezed an additional 400 to 600 MHz from Intel's Core i5-3470, depending on processor load. Last quarter, the FX-6300 was pushed to 4.0 GHz on all cores, meaning performance gains were most pronounced in heavily threaded apps.

Operating at the same 4.0 GHz in single-threaded workloads (and capable of far more performance per cycle), Intel's Ivy Bridge design makes quick work of AMD’s Piledriver architecture in both iTunes and LAME MP3 audio encoding.

The FX-6300’s six integer cores at 4.0 GHz match the stock Core i5-3470 at 3.2 GHz in our threaded video-oriented metrics, but still cannot compete with a quartet of Ivy Bridge cores set to 3.6 GHz.