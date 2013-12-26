System Builder Marathon, Q4 2013: $800 Gaming PC

Results: Battlefield 4, Arma III, And Grid 2

Since all three of this quarter's builds emphasize PC gaming, it's a good time to cycle in a few newer titles. We lack comparison data to previous machines, but I couldn’t resist providing a quick preview of the $800 rig’s capabilities.

Battlefield 4

Never dropping below 48 FPS in our test sequence, the stock $800 PC is well suited for driving Battlefield 4 at 1920x1080. Furthermore, I played through the entire single-player campaign at the Ultra-quality graphics preset and never needed to drop the detail level or overclock. Stepping up to 4800x900 did, however, necessitate a step back to the (uncharted) High-quality preset.

Arma III

Similar to Battlefield 4, Arma III is fully playable at Ultra-quality defaults through 1920x1080. Though minimum framerates dropped to 35 FPS in the $800 machine's stock configuration, this game felt smooth at all times. To remain above 30 FPS at 4800x900, I had to completely disable anti-aliasing.

Grid 2

Though it’s more GPU-bound at the Ultra-quality preset than in F1 2012, my $800 PC easily remains playable in Grid 2 through all tested resolutions.