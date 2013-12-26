System Builder Marathon, Q4 2013: $800 Gaming PC

CPU And Cooler

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470

Priced just ten dollars above the Core i5-3350P, Intel's Core i5-3470 gives us higher clock rates, plus HD Graphics 2500 as back-up for the future. This chip's four physical cores operate at 3.2 GHz by default, though they spin up to 3.6 GHz via Turbo Boost. We plan to push those frequencies as high as possible by capitalizing on limited overclocking headroom built-in by Intel.

Sure, as enthusiasts, we’d love to grab the unlocked -3570K sporting 200 MHz higher clocks. But that $40 premium would force us to live with a less powerful graphics card. We would have needed to dig between couch cushions to pay for aftermarket cooling, too.

Read Customer Reviews of Intel's Core i5-3470

Cooler: Intel Retail Boxed Heat Sink And Fan

The boxed cooler you get with Intel's Core i5-3470 is the same low-profile orb with aluminum fins, PWM-controlled fan, and push-pin mounting brackets you've seen us use many times.

Hidden in my picture is an integrated copper slug on the bottom of the heat sink. Although I don't consider this bundled add-on anything special, it's quiet and capable of keeping up with our CPU, which doesn't offer the overclocking headroom of a K-series SKU anyway.