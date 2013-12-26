Trending

System Builder Marathon, Q4 2013: $800 Gaming PC

By

Case, Power Supply, And Optical Drive

Case: Xigmatek Asgard Pro USB 3.0 CCC-AE37BS-U02

When it comes to configuring our enthusiast-oriented PCs, we dedicate most of the funding to go-fast parts, so the supporting hardware often takes a hit. To help keep our beefy Radeon R9 280X cool, and to aid Intel's boxed heat sink, I insisted on a roomy chassis with side-panel venting and at least two fans. Xigmatek's Asgard Pro USB 3.0 satisfied my requirements nicely.

Read Customer Reviews of Xigmatek's Asgard Pro USB 3.0 Case

This steel mid-tower enclosure has an aluminum mesh front bezel, two 120 mm fans that arrive already installed, and room to add five more. A bottom power supply mount helps lower the center of gravity, while allowing your PSU to pull in fresh air through venting under the case.

Connectivity up front includes three USB ports, one of which is third-gen-capable, and HD Audio I/O for plugging in a gaming headset.

Unfortunately, Newegg currently lists this model as discontinued.

Power Supply: EVGA 500 B 100-B1-0500-KR 500 W PSU

Although Gigabyte's Radeon R9 280X calls for a 600 W or higher power supply, we know that’s overkill for our specific configuration. Instead of buying based on wattage, I prefer shopping for a beefy +12 V rail and the connectivity I need for my graphics hardware. EVGA's 500 W 80 PLUS Bronze-rated solution offers a single 40 A +12 V rail and two 6+2-pin leads for add-in cards.

Read Customer Reviews of EVGA's 500 B Power Supply

Optical Drive: Lite-On 24x DVD Burner SATA iHAS124-04

While optical drives aren't considered mandatory by many power users, they're incredibly affordable, and I still believe you want to have one, even if you use it rarely.

This 24x Lite-On drive is a popular SATA-based DVD burner we've used in a number of other builds.

Read Customer Reviews of Lite-On's iHAS124-04 DVD Burner

59 Comments Comment from the forums
  • khaledegy200 26 December 2013 08:06
    is there a huge different between i5 3470 and i5 3550p? if not then why don't save money?
    Reply
  • Drejeck 26 December 2013 09:19
    i5 3550p is kind of a rare beast, when available, it could be a winner, provided you don't need quick sync. Even 750K and 760K BE are just salvaged chips so their availability is not guaranteed. Anyway this are good ways to save money. One thing I don't understand is why build a system with a DVD burner? The last time used it was in 2007, since then I went for USB boot on new systems and I bought an Asus BD writer usb3 12x just to watch BD movies. All I got is coming from digital distribution, I live in Italy, and I have a 10Mbit/s ADSL. I really hate discs right now, obsolete, slow and still used after 27 years. Consoles please go back to cartridge/flash roms, 1 to 5 seconds loading screens and no PC challenge.
    Reply
  • chimera201 26 December 2013 10:51
    12268757 said:
    i5 3550p is kind of a rare beast, when available, it could be a winner, provided you don't need quick sync. Even 750K and 760K BE are just salvaged chips so their availability is not guaranteed. Anyway this are good ways to save money. One thing I don't understand is why build a system with a DVD burner? The last time used it was in 2007, since then I went for USB boot on new systems and I bought an Asus BD writer usb3 12x just to watch BD movies. All I got is coming from digital distribution, I live in Italy, and I have a 10Mbit/s ADSL. I really hate discs right now, obsolete, slow and still used after 27 years. Consoles please go back to cartridge/flash roms, 1 to 5 seconds loading screens and no PC challenge.

    Not all countries have good internet infrastructure. If that wasn't the case Microsoft wouldn't have to reverse its policies on the X1. Another thing is retail game DVDs costs very less in my country. For example, Bioshock Infinite costs only 15.97$ at launch date. If I were to buy it through Steam at launch date it would have cost me 59.99$

    Reply
  • bemused_fred 26 December 2013 10:57
    12268507 said:
    is there a huge different between i5 3470 and i5 3550p? if not then why don't save money?

    I know that the writers of "best CPUs" for the money always make a huge fuss about how "oh, you save 7W (or however much it is) by not having the on-board graphics", but I still think it's worth keeping, for if your discrete card gives out on you. My PC buggered up installing my graphics drivers once, and if it weren't for my intel "backup" GPU, my rig would have been bricked.
    Reply
  • pauldh 26 December 2013 13:56
    12268507 said:
    is there a huge different between i5 3470 and i5 3550p? if not then why don't save money?

    For us, both were available from Newegg at a $10 difference. Either is fine. I chose the -3350P back for the Q1 $600 Gaming PC, and it's OC was limited to 3.5-3.7 GHz with this same Z75 Pro3 mobo. But I actually prefer the -3470 at these prices for reasons stated in the text (higher clocks and backup HD 2500 graphics). It fit in under budget, and its higher Turbo limit provide a 300 MHz boost across the board (3.8-4.0 GHz) when overclocking. That right there is worth $10 in an SBM where value equals a straight bang for buck calculation.

    Reply
  • Onus 26 December 2013 14:01
    As I believe I said I would in a past SBM article, I have deleted a string of off-topic posts. If an alternate build doesn't follow the rules of the SBM (e.g. all Newegg) it is OFF TOPIC in SBM discussions. Please be aware that discussions of pricing, while not off topic, do need to account for what was available at the time the SBM build was ordered.
    ----
    My own thoughts on this one are mixed. I like to see the challenge of a lower budget. This $800 PC was quite good, however. With the focus on gaming this SBM cycle, this one looks like a shoe-in for value winner. I don't see what two or three times the budget will buy that can offer similar multiples of performance, especially that will be visible in actual use.
    That said, for my own uses, I'd take the "High" to "Max" settings in my games that a GTX650Ti Boost would offer, and put the balance into a SSD.

    Reply
  • Amdlova 26 December 2013 15:13
    mine 3470 is running at 4.0ghz 4 cores 2 cores at 4.2ghz 3470 is a good cpu ;) maximum fsb i get on that cpu before freezes is 109.
    Reply
  • raede 26 December 2013 15:21
    I am always glad to see a budget gaming machine build with my definition of budget being in the $750 area. However, most do not include an O.S cost which could easily add $100 to the mix unless you are going with an open source model.
    I currently just built a "budget" machine for my son which ended up close to $850. That build was using an Asus M5A78L-M/USB3 Micro ATX AM3+ motherboard, AMD FX-6300 3.5GHz to (O.C. to 4.3GHz @ 38 C), w/ an Enermax ETS-T40-TB 86.7 CFM CPU Cooler.
    What I wanted had to be tempered with what I could squeeze into the budget so a new Asus Radeon R7 260X 2GB Video Card was put in for now. A WD Caviar (Blue) 1TB drive was put in for storage, G.Skill Ripjaws X Series 8GB (2 x 4GB) DDR3-1600 Memory and a Corsair CX 500W 80+ Bronze Certified Semi-Modular ATX Power Supply to make it all run. Windows 8.1 was installed and the case is a nice looking Corsair 350D case.
    My working theory is this rig will run well now and a new video card, better CPU cooler with a faster stronger CPU and an SSD down the road are all manageable upgrades that could keep this machine running good, playable frame rates for several years down the road.
    There is always more than one way to skin a cat and to me this was the least amount I would build with.
    Reply
  • AMD Radeon 26 December 2013 15:35
    i believe i5 haswell at the same price will make 5-10% performance boost
    Reply
  • khaledegy200 26 December 2013 15:57
    Thanks for all the info guys.
    Reply