Cooler Master Cosmos SE Case Review

Cooler Master’s Cosmos gaming cases are well-known for their extravagant carrying handles. The Cosmos SE is the smallest member of this line-up, selling for as low as $150 online. It has room for lots of fans and three radiators, attracting enthusiasts.

Cooler Master isn't kidding when the company claims that the Cosmos SE’s lines are designed to invoke the aesthetics of high-end sports cars. The top, in particular, makes me think of the fastback style still seen on the streets today. 

Carrying handles stand in for the Cosmos SE’s "spoilers", contributing to the case's striking appearance, which impressively isn't outdone by Cooler Master's larger Cosmos cases. And the handles aren't just for looks. They also work for carrying the enclosure around. That's a great attribute if you haul your PC around to parties or events.

Blue LED lighting built into the front fans can be switched on to make the Cosmos SE stand out even more (or turned off to keep it subdued). A wide blue hard drive activity light above the 5.25-inch drive bays adds a matching highlight. And so do the light-up strips around the control buttons up top. Even though the Cosmos SE isn't a small tower-style chassis, it doesn't have the big bulldozer look that bigger chassis tend to convey. Instead, it manages to maintain a sleek and elegant style.

Looking at and touching the Cosmos SE gives you a true sense of the case's build quality. There's a lot of plastic in the front cover and top, but you also see that, despite the material's reputation, it doesn't have to be cheap. The matte black surfaces are attractive and they fit together well. Fortunately, there aren’t any high-gloss surfaces, which would have defeated the Cosmos SE’s purpose as a portable gaming case. 

The enclosure stands solidly on rails, leaving us no caveats to report, at least at first glance. Let's continue on with a more detailed look to see if those observations hold up.

30 Comments Comment from the forums
  • VVV850 12 February 2014 08:57
    Why put "carrying handles" on a 10KG (when empty) case? IMHO they are useless and add to the total weight and from my experience, when you have finished assembling your new PC you add approximately 5KG to the weight of the case. 15Kgs with carrying handles...
  • SessouXFX 12 February 2014 09:09
    The handles, more or less adds to the look, and strangely enough, some guys take theirs to a Lan party. I once read a review where some guy complained about not having a way to carry his Corsair 800D around to Lan parties,and complained about the case feet breaking off. So there's some numbskulls out there that can't seem to figure it out for themselves...The way I see it, in the case you need to move your case around, at least you have them. You may not want to move it around all the time, but it's better to have them and not need them, than to need them and find your back thrown out of whack because of lifting it without them.
  • blackmagnum 12 February 2014 09:13
    $170 gaming god of a case. Nothing can beat it at this price. If only it would come in pink... for Valentine's...
  • JOSHSKORN 12 February 2014 10:36
    Was this case not available 3 months ago?
  • cypeq 12 February 2014 10:58
    Why put "carrying handles" on a 10KG (when empty) case? IMHO they are useless and add to the total weight and from my experience, when you have finished assembling your new PC you add approximately 5KG to the weight of the case. 15Kgs with carrying handles...
    No one is forcing you to get this one with carry handles... CM and others provide you with plenty of choice. I for one would prefer to have them on quality case. Even if I have to move it only few times a year ( I have CM Storm Scout ).I say bless that handle it's so much easier to pick up and move around, and I have one hand free to open doors grab cables whatever. I is just very convenient.

    P.S. 15 kg one handed should not be a problem for you, bro do you even lift ? ;-D
  • pf12351 12 February 2014 11:50
    I am actually quite glad this review is out, I bought this just last week. I got all my components in!
  • pf12351 12 February 2014 11:50
    Also, it is 10.8 KG. The handles do help a tonne.
  • ubercake 12 February 2014 12:46
    I never really got the point of putting front fans in a case whose airflow is immediately blocked by HDD bays or mounts turned sideways (even those not occupied due to design). I understand turning the mounts saves space in the depth direction, but completely blocks the intake's airflow. This is why I think it is key for any advanced case to be designed to allow you to remove the HDD bays that aren't in use. Why even bother with fans whose output has to pass through a bunch of obstacles? This renders the intake of airflow virtually ineffective.
  • GoliathPtXs 12 February 2014 13:37
    This case needs a REV.2 with that 3rd optical issue solved. waiting for it. either that or the new fantastic corsair graphite 760T...decisions... decisions...
  • Au_equus 12 February 2014 13:41
    "The screw holes for the radiator could have been a bit more toward the side of the case to avoid collisions between tall CPU coolers and thick radiators (or radiators with fans on both sides)."

    Is it not the idea of using radiators is to avoid using tall CPU coolers? The biggest concern for watercooling in regards to the top radiator mount is clearing the tall memory heatsinks that some memory manufacturers use.
