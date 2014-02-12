Cooler Master Cosmos SE Case Review

Benchmark System And Conditions

In light of the Cosmos SE’s price category, we chose a high-end gaming system for our benchmarks, based on Intel's LGA 1150 processor interface. We had to remove one of the drive bays from Cooler Master's case to fit our reference HIS Radeon HD 7970. Since this chassis doesn't include a fan controller, we decided to test it using factory settings. Moreover, our Thermalright True Spirit 140(BW) CPU cooler should be in line with the 1200 RPM stock case fans when it comes to noise.

Benchmark System Cooler Master Cosmos SE Processor Intel Core i5-4670K (Haswell) Processor Cooler Thermalright True Spirit 140 BW Motherboard ASRock Z87 Pro4 Memory 1 x 4 GB G.Skill DDR3-1333 F3-1333C9S-4GNS Graphics Card HIS Radeon HD 7970 (Reference Design) Hard Drive Samsung HD322GJ (System Drive) Power Supply 1000 W Cooler Master V1000 Operating System Windows 7 Home Premium

We put the system under load using a combination of Prime95 (Small FFTs) and MSI Kombustor (Fractal Flame), then recorded the temperatures after 60 minutes.