Cooler Master Cosmos SE Case Review

Benchmark System And Conditions
In light of the Cosmos SE’s price category, we chose a high-end gaming system for our benchmarks, based on Intel's LGA 1150 processor interface. We had to remove one of the drive bays from Cooler Master's case to fit our reference HIS Radeon HD 7970. Since this chassis doesn't include a fan controller, we decided to test it using factory settings. Moreover, our Thermalright True Spirit 140(BW) CPU cooler should be in line with the 1200 RPM stock case fans when it comes to noise.
|Benchmark System Cooler Master Cosmos SE
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-4670K (Haswell)
|Processor Cooler
|Thermalright True Spirit 140 BW
|Motherboard
|ASRock Z87 Pro4
|Memory
|1 x 4 GB G.Skill DDR3-1333 F3-1333C9S-4GNS
|Graphics Card
|HIS Radeon HD 7970 (Reference Design)
|Hard Drive
|Samsung HD322GJ (System Drive)
|Power Supply
|1000 W Cooler Master V1000
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Home Premium
We put the system under load using a combination of Prime95 (Small FFTs) and MSI Kombustor (Fractal Flame), then recorded the temperatures after 60 minutes.
