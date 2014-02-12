Trending

Cooler Master Cosmos SE Case Review

Cooler Master’s Cosmos gaming cases are well-known for their extravagant carrying handles. The Cosmos SE is the smallest member of this line-up, selling for as low as $150 online. It has room for lots of fans and three radiators, attracting enthusiasts.

Benchmark System And Conditions

In light of the Cosmos SE’s price category, we chose a high-end gaming system for our benchmarks, based on Intel's LGA 1150 processor interface. We had to remove one of the drive bays from Cooler Master's case to fit our reference HIS Radeon HD 7970. Since this chassis doesn't include a fan controller, we decided to test it using factory settings. Moreover, our Thermalright True Spirit 140(BW) CPU cooler should be in line with the 1200 RPM stock case fans when it comes to noise.

Benchmark System Cooler Master Cosmos SE
ProcessorIntel Core i5-4670K (Haswell)
Processor CoolerThermalright True Spirit 140 BW
MotherboardASRock Z87 Pro4
Memory1 x 4 GB G.Skill DDR3-1333 F3-1333C9S-4GNS
Graphics CardHIS Radeon HD 7970 (Reference Design)
Hard DriveSamsung HD322GJ (System Drive)
Power Supply1000 W Cooler Master V1000
Operating SystemWindows 7 Home Premium

We put the system under load using a combination of Prime95 (Small FFTs) and MSI Kombustor (Fractal Flame), then recorded the temperatures after 60 minutes.

30 Comments Comment from the forums
  • VVV850 12 February 2014 08:57
    Why put "carrying handles" on a 10KG (when empty) case? IMHO they are useless and add to the total weight and from my experience, when you have finished assembling your new PC you add approximately 5KG to the weight of the case. 15Kgs with carrying handles...
    Reply
  • SessouXFX 12 February 2014 09:09
    The handles, more or less adds to the look, and strangely enough, some guys take theirs to a Lan party. I once read a review where some guy complained about not having a way to carry his Corsair 800D around to Lan parties,and complained about the case feet breaking off. So there's some numbskulls out there that can't seem to figure it out for themselves...The way I see it, in the case you need to move your case around, at least you have them. You may not want to move it around all the time, but it's better to have them and not need them, than to need them and find your back thrown out of whack because of lifting it without them.
    Reply
  • blackmagnum 12 February 2014 09:13
    $170 gaming god of a case. Nothing can beat it at this price. If only it would come in pink... for Valentine's...
    Reply
  • JOSHSKORN 12 February 2014 10:36
    Was this case not available 3 months ago?
    Reply
  • cypeq 12 February 2014 10:58
    Why put "carrying handles" on a 10KG (when empty) case? IMHO they are useless and add to the total weight and from my experience, when you have finished assembling your new PC you add approximately 5KG to the weight of the case. 15Kgs with carrying handles...
    No one is forcing you to get this one with carry handles... CM and others provide you with plenty of choice. I for one would prefer to have them on quality case. Even if I have to move it only few times a year ( I have CM Storm Scout ).I say bless that handle it's so much easier to pick up and move around, and I have one hand free to open doors grab cables whatever. I is just very convenient.

    P.S. 15 kg one handed should not be a problem for you, bro do you even lift ? ;-D
    Reply
  • pf12351 12 February 2014 11:50
    I am actually quite glad this review is out, I bought this just last week. I got all my components in!
    Reply
  • pf12351 12 February 2014 11:50
    Also, it is 10.8 KG. The handles do help a tonne.
    Reply
  • ubercake 12 February 2014 12:46
    I never really got the point of putting front fans in a case whose airflow is immediately blocked by HDD bays or mounts turned sideways (even those not occupied due to design). I understand turning the mounts saves space in the depth direction, but completely blocks the intake's airflow. This is why I think it is key for any advanced case to be designed to allow you to remove the HDD bays that aren't in use. Why even bother with fans whose output has to pass through a bunch of obstacles? This renders the intake of airflow virtually ineffective.
    Reply
  • GoliathPtXs 12 February 2014 13:37
    This case needs a REV.2 with that 3rd optical issue solved. waiting for it. either that or the new fantastic corsair graphite 760T...decisions... decisions...
    Reply
  • Au_equus 12 February 2014 13:41
    "The screw holes for the radiator could have been a bit more toward the side of the case to avoid collisions between tall CPU coolers and thick radiators (or radiators with fans on both sides)."

    Is it not the idea of using radiators is to avoid using tall CPU coolers? The biggest concern for watercooling in regards to the top radiator mount is clearing the tall memory heatsinks that some memory manufacturers use.
    Reply