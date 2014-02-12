Trending

Cooler Master Cosmos SE Case Review

By

Cooler Master’s Cosmos gaming cases are well-known for their extravagant carrying handles. The Cosmos SE is the smallest member of this line-up, selling for as low as $150 online. It has room for lots of fans and three radiators, attracting enthusiasts.

Temperatures And Noise

Temperatures

Airflow, and in turn temperatures, look good thanks to a generous fan setup straight from the factory, including three 12 cm and one 14 cm fans. This is in spite of the side wall, which is closed as a concession to the case’s looks. If you want even better cooling performance, you can instead opt for the version of this chassis with a mesh side wall instead.

A combination of the hot Haswell-based CPU and Radeon HD 7970 poses no problem for the Cosmos SE model we're reviewing, though. Because Cooler Master doesn't outfit the enclosure with a fan controller, we only really had one configuration to benchmark. Our thermal results show that even lower fan speeds are possible with headroom to spare.

Temperatures under Full Load: Cooler Master Cosmos SE
Ambient Temperature19.3 °C
CPU (Core i5-4670K) TCore60.9 °C
GPU (Radeon HD 7970)70-71 °C(Fan 37% = 2122 RPM)
Hard Drive22 °C

An average core temperature of 60.9 °C under load during the last 10 minutes of our benchmark represents admirable cooling performance. Thermalright's True Spirit 140(BW) is a well-built (and yet quiet) CPU cooler that leaves enough headroom for overclocking within the usual limits imposed by the Haswell architecture. The power-hungry Radeon HD 7970 hovers between 70 and 71 °C at only 37 percent of its fan’s maximum speed (2122 RPM). The hard drive bays are right behind the two front case fans, which keep our storage device at a frosty 22 °C. We did measure all of those temperatures at a relatively low ambient temperature of 19.3 °C, though.

Noise

The Cosmos SE looks nice, is built using high-quality materials, and delivers solid cooling performance. Silent, however, it is not. Aside from the whole system's noise measurements, which vary depending on the specific components used and are only included in the table for completeness, the case falls somewhere between 38.9 and 39.1 dB(A). This is the base noise level produced by the bundled fans at their stock 1200 RPM, from a distance of 50 cm. It’s too bad that Cooler Master doesn't also include a fan controller. Lower rotational speeds would be just fine for a non-overclocked system.

Noise: Cooler Master Cosmos SE
Case Fans OnlyEntire System, IdleEntire System, Full Load
Front (50 cm)39.1 dB(A)41.9 dB(A)44.4 dB(A)
Upper-Left Diagonal (50 cm)38.9 dB(A)40.2 dB(A)43.1 dB(A)
Upper-Right Diagonal (50 cm)39.1 dB(A)39.5 dB(A)42.1 dB(A)

The stock fans do rattle a bit. This is barely noticeable as long as they operate at their stock RPM, but much more prominent if their speed is decreased. If you're planning to turn the Cosmos SE into a quiet system, you'll probably want aftermarket fans in addition to a controller. Conversely, if you don't care about the stock rotational speed or if you actually want the higher airflow, Cooler Master's Cosmos SE provides a satisfactory cooling solution right out of the box.

30 Comments Comment from the forums
  VVV850 12 February 2014 08:57
    Why put "carrying handles" on a 10KG (when empty) case? IMHO they are useless and add to the total weight and from my experience, when you have finished assembling your new PC you add approximately 5KG to the weight of the case. 15Kgs with carrying handles...
  SessouXFX 12 February 2014 09:09
    The handles, more or less adds to the look, and strangely enough, some guys take theirs to a Lan party. I once read a review where some guy complained about not having a way to carry his Corsair 800D around to Lan parties,and complained about the case feet breaking off. So there's some numbskulls out there that can't seem to figure it out for themselves...The way I see it, in the case you need to move your case around, at least you have them. You may not want to move it around all the time, but it's better to have them and not need them, than to need them and find your back thrown out of whack because of lifting it without them.
  blackmagnum 12 February 2014 09:13
    $170 gaming god of a case. Nothing can beat it at this price. If only it would come in pink... for Valentine's...
  JOSHSKORN 12 February 2014 10:36
    Was this case not available 3 months ago?
  cypeq 12 February 2014 10:58
    Why put "carrying handles" on a 10KG (when empty) case? IMHO they are useless and add to the total weight and from my experience, when you have finished assembling your new PC you add approximately 5KG to the weight of the case. 15Kgs with carrying handles...
    No one is forcing you to get this one with carry handles... CM and others provide you with plenty of choice. I for one would prefer to have them on quality case. Even if I have to move it only few times a year ( I have CM Storm Scout ).I say bless that handle it's so much easier to pick up and move around, and I have one hand free to open doors grab cables whatever. I is just very convenient.

    P.S. 15 kg one handed should not be a problem for you, bro do you even lift ? ;-D
  pf12351 12 February 2014 11:50
    I am actually quite glad this review is out, I bought this just last week. I got all my components in!
  pf12351 12 February 2014 11:50
    Also, it is 10.8 KG. The handles do help a tonne.
  ubercake 12 February 2014 12:46
    I never really got the point of putting front fans in a case whose airflow is immediately blocked by HDD bays or mounts turned sideways (even those not occupied due to design). I understand turning the mounts saves space in the depth direction, but completely blocks the intake's airflow. This is why I think it is key for any advanced case to be designed to allow you to remove the HDD bays that aren't in use. Why even bother with fans whose output has to pass through a bunch of obstacles? This renders the intake of airflow virtually ineffective.
  GoliathPtXs 12 February 2014 13:37
    This case needs a REV.2 with that 3rd optical issue solved. waiting for it. either that or the new fantastic corsair graphite 760T...decisions... decisions...
  Au_equus 12 February 2014 13:41
    "The screw holes for the radiator could have been a bit more toward the side of the case to avoid collisions between tall CPU coolers and thick radiators (or radiators with fans on both sides)."

    Is it not the idea of using radiators is to avoid using tall CPU coolers? The biggest concern for watercooling in regards to the top radiator mount is clearing the tall memory heatsinks that some memory manufacturers use.
