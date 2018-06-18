Corsair RM750x PSU Review: Improving On A Classic

Corsair RM750x V2 deals Corsair CP-9020187-UK 750 W... Amazon Prime £139.99 View

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time we measured was much longer than 17ms, and the power-good signal was accurate.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Observed inrush current was low with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the RM750x’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.364A 1.984A 1.999A 0.997A 74.792 85.255% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 48.26°C 0.975 12.194V 5.032V 3.302V 5.009V 87.727 38.21°C 115.07V 2 9.760A 2.979A 2.999A 1.196A 149.795 89.711% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 48.86°C 0.989 12.186V 5.030V 3.298V 5.004V 166.975 38.56°C 115.07V 3 15.501A 3.486A 3.516A 1.401A 224.926 90.670% 610 RPM 10.2 dB(A) 39.44°C 0.993 12.181V 5.026V 3.296V 4.996V 248.071 50.36°C 115.07V 4 21.245A 3.983A 4.003A 1.601A 299.797 91.050% 610 RPM 10.2 dB(A) 40.29°C 0.993 12.173V 5.023V 3.294V 4.990V 329.266 51.56°C 115.07V 5 26.662A 4.977A 5.007A 1.804A 374.803 90.801% 610 RPM 10.2 dB(A) 41.59°C 0.991 12.165V 5.020V 3.292V 4.985V 412.772 53.32°C 115.07V 6 32.076A 5.976A 6.018A 2.006A 449.686 90.349% 610 RPM 10.2 dB(A) 42.31°C 0.992 12.156V 5.019V 3.288V 4.980V 497.719 54.71°C 115.07V 7 37.502A 6.982A 7.026A 2.209A 524.687 89.778% 610 RPM 10.2 dB(A) 42.88°C 0.993 12.148V 5.017V 3.287V 4.975V 584.426 56.06°C 115.07V 8 42.937A 7.975A 8.037A 2.411A 599.626 89.081% 714 RPM 16.5 dB(A) 43.85°C 0.994 12.140V 5.015V 3.284V 4.970V 673.127 57.72°C 115.06V 9 48.801A 8.480A 8.560A 2.412A 674.645 88.343% 888 RPM 22.7 dB(A) 44.75°C 0.995 12.132V 5.013V 3.282V 4.970V 763.667 58.88°C 115.07V 10 54.422A 8.987A 9.057A 3.028A 749.582 87.520% 1119 RPM 30.0 dB(A) 45.99°C 0.995 12.125V 5.010V 3.279V 4.951V 856.468 60.59°C 115.07V 11 60.639A 8.994A 9.062A 3.030A 824.436 86.724% 1310 RPM 34.8 dB(A) 46.76°C 0.996 12.116V 5.009V 3.276V 4.949V 950.646 61.71°C 115.07V CL1 0.100A 18.029A 18.002A 0.005A 151.027 81.669% 785 RPM 18.1 dB(A) 42.71°C 0.992 12.165V 5.021V 3.292V 5.071V 184.926 55.50°C 115.09V CL2 62.457A 1.002A 1.003A 1.002A 771.046 88.047% 1116 RPM 29.7 dB(A) 44.99°C 0.995 12.132V 5.014V 3.284V 4.990V 875.718 58.77°C 115.08V

The RM750x's load regulation at +12V wasn't as tight as Seasonic's SSR-750FX, but it still landed within 0.6%. The minor rails performed equally well. And the 5VSB rail stayed within 2%, so it easily took the lead from the SSR-750FX.

The RM750x satisfied all 80 PLUS Gold requirements, despite the increased temperatures that we applied. At the same time, its fan spun slowly up through the ninth test. Even during our full load and overload tests, the PSU remained quiet. For comparison, the SSR-750FX under full load at 46°C generated 45.2 dB(A), while the RM750x was at 30 dB(A). That difference is huge; for every 3 dB(A), the sound intensity or acoustic power doubles. Meanwhile, the perceived volume (relative loudness) doubles for most of us with every 10 dB(A) increase. To be sure, the RM750x is one of the quietest 750W PSUs available. The best part is that this generalization still applies under highly stressful environmental conditions.

