Corsair RM750x PSU Review: Improving On A Classic

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Corsair RM850x V2

Corsair RM750x V2

BitFenix BF750G

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measured was much longer than 17ms, and the power-good signal was accurate.

Inrush Current

Observed inrush current was low with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the RM750x’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedPSU NoiseTemps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
14.364A1.984A1.999A0.997A74.79285.255%0 RPM<6.0 dB(A)48.26°C0.975
12.194V5.032V3.302V5.009V87.72738.21°C115.07V
29.760A2.979A2.999A1.196A149.79589.711%0 RPM<6.0 dB(A)48.86°C0.989
12.186V5.030V3.298V5.004V166.97538.56°C115.07V
315.501A3.486A3.516A1.401A224.92690.670%610 RPM10.2 dB(A)39.44°C0.993
12.181V5.026V3.296V4.996V248.07150.36°C115.07V
421.245A3.983A4.003A1.601A299.79791.050%610 RPM10.2 dB(A)40.29°C0.993
12.173V5.023V3.294V4.990V329.26651.56°C115.07V
526.662A4.977A5.007A1.804A374.80390.801%610 RPM10.2 dB(A)41.59°C0.991
12.165V5.020V3.292V4.985V412.77253.32°C115.07V
632.076A5.976A6.018A2.006A449.68690.349%610 RPM10.2 dB(A)42.31°C0.992
12.156V5.019V3.288V4.980V497.71954.71°C115.07V
737.502A6.982A7.026A2.209A524.68789.778%610 RPM10.2 dB(A)42.88°C0.993
12.148V5.017V3.287V4.975V584.42656.06°C115.07V
842.937A7.975A8.037A2.411A599.62689.081%714 RPM16.5 dB(A)43.85°C0.994
12.140V5.015V3.284V4.970V673.12757.72°C115.06V
948.801A8.480A8.560A2.412A674.64588.343%888 RPM22.7 dB(A)44.75°C0.995
12.132V5.013V3.282V4.970V763.66758.88°C115.07V
1054.422A8.987A9.057A3.028A749.58287.520%1119 RPM30.0 dB(A)45.99°C0.995
12.125V5.010V3.279V4.951V856.46860.59°C115.07V
1160.639A8.994A9.062A3.030A824.43686.724%1310 RPM34.8 dB(A)46.76°C0.996
12.116V5.009V3.276V4.949V950.64661.71°C115.07V
CL10.100A18.029A18.002A0.005A151.02781.669%785 RPM18.1 dB(A)42.71°C0.992
12.165V5.021V3.292V5.071V184.92655.50°C115.09V
CL262.457A1.002A1.003A1.002A771.04688.047%1116 RPM29.7 dB(A)44.99°C0.995
12.132V5.014V3.284V4.990V875.71858.77°C115.08V

The RM750x's load regulation at +12V wasn't as tight as Seasonic's SSR-750FX, but it still landed within 0.6%. The minor rails performed equally well. And the 5VSB rail stayed within 2%, so it easily took the lead from the SSR-750FX.

The RM750x satisfied all 80 PLUS Gold requirements, despite the increased temperatures that we applied. At the same time, its fan spun slowly up through the ninth test. Even during our full load and overload tests, the PSU remained quiet. For comparison, the SSR-750FX under full load at 46°C generated 45.2 dB(A), while the RM750x was at 30 dB(A). That difference is huge; for every 3 dB(A), the sound intensity or acoustic power doubles. Meanwhile, the perceived volume (relative loudness) doubles for most of us with every 10 dB(A) increase. To be sure, the RM750x is one of the quietest 750W PSUs available. The best part is that this generalization still applies under highly stressful environmental conditions.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  Excellent. Thanks!
    Excellent. Thanks!
    Reply
  • Co BIY 19 June 2018 14:48
    video has sound but no picture for me ?
    Reply
  • joedavies87 24 June 2018 22:34
    I bought one last year and did not realize that I would need two EPS cables for future builds. Moved to EVGA. Corsair was too late.
    Reply