System Builder Marathon, June 2010: $550 Gaming PC

Benchmark Results: DiRT 2 And S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat
3D Games: DiRT 2 and S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
In DiRT 2, we make a switch to the full version of the game, utilize a custom tool, and run a different benchmark script. Also, with the Radeon HD 4850s, we were limited to DirectX 9 for our March Gaming PC. DiRT 2 was the game to benefit the most from core unlocking, and if interested, you can check back near the bottom of this page to see how the March system performed.
What good is a DirectX 11 card if it isn’t powerful enough to render the DirectX 11 code path? Luckily, we don’t need to answer that question here, as the Radeon HD 5770 in the June PC has just what it takes all the way through 1,080p. Overclocking yields an average 10% increase, but the stock $550 PC manages quite well also.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat gives us another look at DirectX 11 performance. For comparison, we ran numbers for the June PC both in DirectX 11 and in DirectX 10.1, as we did in March. Here, at high details without AA, no difference is seen between the two paths. The $550 PC doesn’t match the performance from March, but still handles a 1,080p resolution quite well.
Increasing the visuals to ultra details with 4x MSAA just about knocks performance in half. The game now runs about 8% faster in DirectX 11, but the June system is (at best) limited to our lowest resolution. The March PC handles 1280x1024 far better, but is unable to provide playable performance beyond that resolution.
You could get a EA 430W for about $49 @newegg...
Just a thought - you could save money on the mobo by going with TOM's favorite brand ASRock board with the 770 Chipset...So with the money saved, getting a better PSU would have been a good idea...
Again unlocking was successful the 50-50 chance do not apply to your tests.
But no surprise this is a just enough machine.
People in the States have way to much... fun :P
No, this month its Coolermaster.
No shame, we all have bills.
Very well balanced system. Very helpful to see a working system with just 2 gigs ram and break the stereo type that 4 is required.
You're reading that completely out of context.
Both have more cache, the Pentium dramatically so. The Athlon II x2 would almost certainly over clock better, since stock speed is much higher, and most sites show them generally able to get to 3.8 GHz at roughly 1.4v or lower with a stock heat sink. On top of this, they use less power. So, more cache, 250 MHz more with stock heat sink (maybe more with a better one), and more cache against an extra core. Probably for games it would be better, but not always.
The Pentium E6500 is probably better still. Getting it to around 4 GHz wouldn't be too hard, especially with an upgraded heat sink, and is generally faster clock per clock compared to an Athlon II x2. Power use is significantly lower too.
Neither are clearly better though. I would rather have a faster two core than a slower three core, but the latter certainly have advantages too.