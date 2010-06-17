System Builder Marathon, June 2010: $550 Gaming PC

Benchmark Results: DiRT 2 And S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat

3D Games: DiRT 2 and S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat

In DiRT 2, we make a switch to the full version of the game, utilize a custom tool, and run a different benchmark script. Also, with the Radeon HD 4850s, we were limited to DirectX 9 for our March Gaming PC. DiRT 2 was the game to benefit the most from core unlocking, and if interested, you can check back near the bottom of this page to see how the March system performed.

What good is a DirectX 11 card if it isn’t powerful enough to render the DirectX 11 code path? Luckily, we don’t need to answer that question here, as the Radeon HD 5770 in the June PC has just what it takes all the way through 1,080p. Overclocking yields an average 10% increase, but the stock $550 PC manages quite well also.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat gives us another look at DirectX 11 performance. For comparison, we ran numbers for the June PC both in DirectX 11 and in DirectX 10.1, as we did in March. Here, at high details without AA, no difference is seen between the two paths. The $550 PC doesn’t match the performance from March, but still handles a 1,080p resolution quite well.

Increasing the visuals to ultra details with 4x MSAA just about knocks performance in half. The game now runs about 8% faster in DirectX 11, but the June system is (at best) limited to our lowest resolution. The March PC handles 1280x1024 far better, but is unable to provide playable performance beyond that resolution.