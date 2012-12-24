Trending

CPU Charts 2012: 86 Processors From AMD And Intel, Tested

Benchmarking 86 CPUs takes a while. After long last, though, we have 51 models from AMD and 35 from Intel tested in our current suite. If you want to know how your processor sizes up to its competition, you'll find plenty of comparison data inside!

AMD: A-Series APUs (Trinity/Llano)

AMD's Fusion initiative sought to combine host processing and graphics resources in the same chip, ideally circumventing the need for separate CPUs and graphics cards in mainstream PCs. In many ways, this is similar to what Intel does with its Sandy and Ivy Bridge architectures, though Intel more heavily emphasizes x86 performance, while AMD's strength is its GPUs.

A disagreement with another vendor led AMD to move away from its Fusion brand and adopt Heterogeneous Systems Architecture, or HSA. The SoCs belonging to both efforts are referred to as APUs (accelerated processing units). 

The first desktop APUs emerged under the code name Llano in 2011, and were manufactured using a 32 nm process. They combined AMD's Stars architecture without L3 cache and its Evergreen graphics design. Second-generation Trinity-based APUs employ the company's most modern Piledriver CPU architecture and its VLIW4 graphics configuration (the same shader arrangement found on Radeon HD 6900-series cards).

More information:

Benchmarked AMD Fusion-Based APUs:

A-SeriesCode NameRev.CPU SocketNumber of CoresClock FrequencyL2 CacheiGPUMemory ControllerTDP
A6-3650LlanoB0FM142.6 GHz4 x 1024 KBHD 6530D444 MHzintegrated up to DDR3-1866100 W
A6-3670KLlanoB0FM142.7 GHz4 x 1024 KBHD 6530D444 MHzintegrated up to DDR3-1866100 W
A8-3850LlanoB0FM142.9 GHz4 x 1024 KBHD 6550D600MHzintegrated up to DDR3-1866100 W
A8-3870KLlanoB0FM143.0 GHz4 x 1024 KBHD 6550D600MHzintegrated up to DDR3-1866100 W
A10-5800KTrinityA1FM243.8 GHz2 x 2048 KBHD 7660D800 MHzintegrated up to DDR3-1866100 W
  • amdfangirl 24 December 2012 11:18
    Sometimes I wish you updated legacy CPUs like the Core 2 Duo or even perhaps the Athlon 64 X2 series, just one or two models so that people upgrading can have an idea how much faster the CPU is in relation to their new purchase.
  • 24 December 2012 11:24
    Where are the Visual Studio Test results?
  • johnsonjohnson 24 December 2012 11:29
    Sandy and Ivy i3s are MIA.
  • emperor piehead 24 December 2012 11:30
    Why is the fx6300 missing i wanted to see how it fit into this
  • 24 December 2012 11:36
    Thanks Toms, now i know that i can get double the performance and 3/4 the power consumption going from AMD 955 to a Core i5 3570K.
  • mayankleoboy1 24 December 2012 11:46
    Great benchmarks.
    But i want some processors which were legendary overclockers, and representatives of their generation of CPU's, included with a nominal OC :

    intel C2D E7300 : 2.66- > 3.33
    Intel C2Q Q6600 : 2.4- > 3.0ghz
    Intel i5-750 : 2.66 - >3.33

    Its highly likely that a person has owned at least one of these CPU's. I want to know how well these compare to modern processors.
  • mayankleoboy1 24 December 2012 11:52
    And please update the Winrar to version 4.2 . The 3.9 you are using is quite old and has poor multithreading.
  • bak0n 24 December 2012 12:00
    amdfangirlSometimes I wish you updated legacy CPUs like the Core 2 Duo or even perhaps the Athlon 64 X2 series, just one or two models so that people upgrading can have an idea how much faster the CPU is in relation to their new purchase.I always wish this. Beyond that the AM3 Athlon X2's are still being sold at newegg and the Phenom X2's are not...
  • Soma42 24 December 2012 12:00
    amdfangirlSometimes I wish you updated legacy CPUs like the Core 2 Duo or even perhaps the Athlon 64 X2 series, just one or two models so that people upgrading can have an idea how much faster the CPU is in relation to their new purchase.
    Agreed, maybe just one dual core and one quad? q9550 and e6850? not that I still own both of those or anything...

    But let's do some math. Just for a rough order of magnitude I figure an average of 15% increase in performance per clock cycle, per generation (not including clock speed, number of cores, etc.). So if we start back at Conroe and work our way to present day Ivy Bridge, that's 5 new generations of processors. 1.15^5 = 2.01

    Which means that an Ivy Bridge CPU at the same speed as a Conroe CPU (2006ish) is about 2x as fast per clock cycle, on average. Once you take into account faster clock speeds, number of cores, cache sizes, integrated memory controllers, etc. and more importantly what software will be used with the CPUs the real world performance difference could be almost nothing to somewhere around 10-15x as fast.

    I digress. The point being, is I would like to see some more benchies Tom's! Prove me wrong!
  • flyflinger 24 December 2012 12:01
    Lot of great info here, but missing Core i3 info leaves a big hole in the data point. Please add.
