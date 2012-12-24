CPU Charts 2012: 86 Processors From AMD And Intel, Tested

AMD: K10 (Stars)
AMD offers a great many multi-core CPUs built using its K10 architecture. The most modern models are sold under the Athlon II and Phenom II brands. The company code-named each unique configuration of cores and cache using stars, so the architecture is also commonly referred to as Stars as well.
Athlon II CPUs entered the market in 2009, manufactured using 45 nm process technology. They include two to four cores and drop into the Socket AM3 interface. Dual-core versions are branded as Athlon II X2, triple-core models are Athlon II X3, and the quad-core versions are sold as Athlon II X4. The Athlon IIs don't have any L3 cache.
In contrast, Phenom IIs do generally come with up to 6 MB of L3 cache, though AMD decided to get tricky and sell a few Phenom IIs with less or no L3 memory. The 45 nm Phenom II line-up is similarly named to indicate core count: from the dual-core Phenom II X2 to the hexa-core Phenom II X6, which was introduced in 2010.
The most modern Phenom IIs (the Thuban-based Phenom II X6 and Zosma-based Phenom II X4) also sport Turbo Core technology, which automatically overclocks up to half of the processor's cores when thermal conditions allow.
Benchmarked AMD Athlon II CPUs:
|Athlon II
|Code Name
|Rev.
|CPU Socket
|Number of Cores
|Clock Frequency
|L2 Cache
|Memory Controller
|TDP
|Athlon II X2 240e
|Regor
|C2
|AM3
|2
|2.8 GHz
|2 x 64 KB
|integrated up to DDR3-1066
|45 W
|Athlon II X2 250
|Regor
|C2
|AM3
|2
|3.0 GHz
|2 x 64 KB
|integrated up to DDR3-1066
|65 W
|Athlon II X2 255
|Regor
|C3
|AM3
|2
|3.1 GHz
|2 x 64 KB
|integrated up to DDR3-1066
|65 W
|Athlon II X2 260
|Regor
|C3
|AM3
|2
|3.2 GHz
|2 x 64 KB
|integrated up to DDR3-1066
|65 W
|Athlon II X3 425
|Rana
|C2
|AM3
|3
|2.7 GHz
|3 x 512 KB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Athlon II X3 435
|Rana
|C2
|AM3
|3
|2.9 GHz
|3 x 512 KB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Athlon II X3 440
|Rana
|C3
|AM3
|3
|3.0 GHz
|3 x 512 KB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Athlon II X3 445
|Rana
|C3
|AM3
|3
|3.1 GHz
|3 x 512 KB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Athlon II X4 620
|Propus
|C2
|AM3
|4
|2.6 GHz
|4 x 512 KB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Athlon II X4 630
|Propus
|C2
|AM3
|4
|2.8 GHz
|4 x 512 KB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Athlon II X4 635
|Propus
|C3
|AM3
|4
|2.9 GHz
|4 x 512 KB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Athlon II X4 640
|Propus
|C3
|AM3
|4
|3.0 GHz
|4 x 512 KB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Athlon II X4 645
|Propus
|C3
|AM3
|4
|3.1 GHz
|4 x 512 KB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
Benchmarked AMD Phenom II CPUs:
|Phenom II
|Code Name
|Rev.
|CPU Socket
|Number of Cores
|Clock Frequency
|L2 Cache
|L3 Cache
|Memory Controller
|TDP
|Phenom II X2 550
|Callisto
|C3
|AM3
|2
|3.1 GHz
|2 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|80 W
|Phenom II X2 555
|Callisto
|C3
|AM3
|2
|3.2 GHz
|2 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|80 W
|Phenom II X2 560
|Callisto
|C3
|AM3
|2
|3.3 GHz
|2 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|80 W
|Phenom II X2 565
|Callisto
|C3
|AM3
|2
|3.4 GHz
|2 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|80 W
|Phenom II X3 705e
|Heka
|C2
|AM3
|3
|2.5 GHz
|3 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|65 W
|Phenom II X3 710
|Heka
|C2
|AM3
|3
|2.6 GHz
|3 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Phenom II X3 720
|Heka
|C2
|AM3
|3
|2.8 GHz
|3 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Phenom II X3 740
|Heka
|C2
|AM3
|3
|3.0 GHz
|3 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Phenom II X4 830
|Deneb
|C3
|AM3
|4
|2.8 GHz
|4 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Phenom II X4 840
|Deneb
|C3
|AM3
|4
|3.2 GHz
|4 x 512 KB
|-
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Phenom II X4 905e
|Deneb
|C2
|AM3
|4
|2.5 GHz
|4 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|65 W
|Phenom II X4 910e
|Deneb
|C3
|AM3
|4
|2.6 GHz
|4 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|65 W
|Phenom II X4 955
|Deneb
|C3
|AM3
|4
|3.2 GHz
|4 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|125 W
|Phenom II X4 965
|Deneb
|C3
|AM3
|4
|3.4 GHz
|4 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|125 W
|Phenom II X4 970
|Deneb
|C3
|AM3
|4
|3.5 GHz
|4 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|125 W
|Phenom II X4 975
|Deneb
|C3
|AM3
|4
|3.6 GHz
|4 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|125 W
|Phenom II X4 980
|Deneb
|C3
|AM3
|4
|3.7 GHz
|4 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|125 W
|Phenom II X6 1035T
|Thuban
|E0
|AM3
|6
|2.6 GHz
|6 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Phenom II X6 1045T
|Thuban
|E0
|AM3
|6
|2.7 GHz
|6 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Phenom II X6 1055T
|Thuban
|E0
|AM3
|6
|2.8 GHz
|6 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Phenom II X6 1065T
|Thuban
|E0
|AM3
|6
|2.9 GHz
|6 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Phenom II X6 1075T
|Thuban
|E0
|AM3
|6
|3.0 GHz
|6 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|125 W
|Phenom II X6 1090T
|Thuban
|E0
|AM3
|6
|3.2 GHz
|6 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|125 W
|Phenom II X6 1100T
|Thuban
|E0
|AM3
|6
|3.3 GHz
|6 x 512 KB
|6 MB
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|125 W
But i want some processors which were legendary overclockers, and representatives of their generation of CPU's, included with a nominal OC :
intel C2D E7300 : 2.66- > 3.33
Intel C2Q Q6600 : 2.4- > 3.0ghz
Intel i5-750 : 2.66 - >3.33
Its highly likely that a person has owned at least one of these CPU's. I want to know how well these compare to modern processors.
Agreed, maybe just one dual core and one quad? q9550 and e6850? not that I still own both of those or anything...
But let's do some math. Just for a rough order of magnitude I figure an average of 15% increase in performance per clock cycle, per generation (not including clock speed, number of cores, etc.). So if we start back at Conroe and work our way to present day Ivy Bridge, that's 5 new generations of processors. 1.15^5 = 2.01
Which means that an Ivy Bridge CPU at the same speed as a Conroe CPU (2006ish) is about 2x as fast per clock cycle, on average. Once you take into account faster clock speeds, number of cores, cache sizes, integrated memory controllers, etc. and more importantly what software will be used with the CPUs the real world performance difference could be almost nothing to somewhere around 10-15x as fast.
I digress. The point being, is I would like to see some more benchies Tom's! Prove me wrong!