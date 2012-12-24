CPU Charts 2012: 86 Processors From AMD And Intel, Tested

AMD: K10 (Stars)

AMD offers a great many multi-core CPUs built using its K10 architecture. The most modern models are sold under the Athlon II and Phenom II brands. The company code-named each unique configuration of cores and cache using stars, so the architecture is also commonly referred to as Stars as well.

Athlon II CPUs entered the market in 2009, manufactured using 45 nm process technology. They include two to four cores and drop into the Socket AM3 interface. Dual-core versions are branded as Athlon II X2, triple-core models are Athlon II X3, and the quad-core versions are sold as Athlon II X4. The Athlon IIs don't have any L3 cache.

In contrast, Phenom IIs do generally come with up to 6 MB of L3 cache, though AMD decided to get tricky and sell a few Phenom IIs with less or no L3 memory. The 45 nm Phenom II line-up is similarly named to indicate core count: from the dual-core Phenom II X2 to the hexa-core Phenom II X6, which was introduced in 2010.

The most modern Phenom IIs (the Thuban-based Phenom II X6 and Zosma-based Phenom II X4) also sport Turbo Core technology, which automatically overclocks up to half of the processor's cores when thermal conditions allow.

More information:

Benchmarked AMD Athlon II CPUs:

Athlon II Code Name Rev. CPU Socket Number of Cores Clock Frequency L2 Cache Memory Controller TDP Athlon II X2 240e Regor C2 AM3 2 2.8 GHz 2 x 64 KB integrated up to DDR3-1066 45 W Athlon II X2 250 Regor C2 AM3 2 3.0 GHz 2 x 64 KB integrated up to DDR3-1066 65 W Athlon II X2 255 Regor C3 AM3 2 3.1 GHz 2 x 64 KB integrated up to DDR3-1066 65 W Athlon II X2 260 Regor C3 AM3 2 3.2 GHz 2 x 64 KB integrated up to DDR3-1066 65 W Athlon II X3 425 Rana C2 AM3 3 2.7 GHz 3 x 512 KB integrated up to DDR3-1333 95 W Athlon II X3 435 Rana C2 AM3 3 2.9 GHz 3 x 512 KB integrated up to DDR3-1333 95 W Athlon II X3 440 Rana C3 AM3 3 3.0 GHz 3 x 512 KB integrated up to DDR3-1333 95 W Athlon II X3 445 Rana C3 AM3 3 3.1 GHz 3 x 512 KB integrated up to DDR3-1333 95 W Athlon II X4 620 Propus C2 AM3 4 2.6 GHz 4 x 512 KB integrated up to DDR3-1333 95 W Athlon II X4 630 Propus C2 AM3 4 2.8 GHz 4 x 512 KB integrated up to DDR3-1333 95 W Athlon II X4 635 Propus C3 AM3 4 2.9 GHz 4 x 512 KB integrated up to DDR3-1333 95 W Athlon II X4 640 Propus C3 AM3 4 3.0 GHz 4 x 512 KB integrated up to DDR3-1333 95 W Athlon II X4 645 Propus C3 AM3 4 3.1 GHz 4 x 512 KB integrated up to DDR3-1333 95 W

Benchmarked AMD Phenom II CPUs: