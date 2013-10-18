Aerocool DS (Dead Silence) Case Review

Exterior And Picture Gallery

Aerocool's Dead Silence is a very robust chassis, thanks to its 0.8 mm-thick steel frame. The plastic covers also seem to be well-made; from our short time with them, it doesn't appear that they'll wear out after repeated assemblies. Other than the side and back panels, all of the other surfaces have a soft-touch finish. It's nice-feeling, and doesn't attract fingerprints (the loud orange color might have helped with that).

Visually, this is a good-looking chassis. Its exterior consists of simple, smooth surfaces. Some round transitions, and the break between the body of the case and its sides keep it from looking monotone. As we mentioned, Aerocool offers a number of different color combinations for those who feel that this specific representation is a bit too flashy. At a width of 26.5 cm, the Dead Silence is on the wide side, and, consequently, fits into the cube category when its other, relatively compact dimensions are taken into account. You'll find the DS fairly easy to transport, making it a viable option for LAN party gaming.

The only immediately apparent problem surfaces when it comes time to pop off those side panels. They’re held in place by beefy thumb screws that are easy to work with. However, the panels themselves don’t sport grips that'd help slide them off. This is especially problematic the first time you go to remove them; they're stuck on pretty securely.