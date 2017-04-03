Trending

Dell P2418HT 24-inch Touchscreen Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response, Lag, Touchscreen

Viewing Angles

At 24”, the P2418HT is best used by a single person. Collaborations are a little difficult given the screen area and the viewing angles of a typical IPS panel. While certainly better than TN, you’ll still see a noticeable color shift and light falloff by the time you move 45° off axis. Performance isn’t any better in the vertical plane with a similar loss of output and a change to green. This monitor's best use is as an input device rather than for presentations.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

Our sample showed some hotspots in the lower third of the screen which hurt its black field score but didn’t affect the white field or color tests too badly. It’s certainly possible that when used over time, this will change from the constant pressure placed on the TFT layer. We’d have to do a long-term test to see just how that would shake out. But our sample shows decent quality in all but the darkest content, with smooth even tones once the brightness gets above 5% or so.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Traditional shooter games will require a mouse and keyboard for the foreseeable future, so these tests may be of greater interest to players of more casual fare or developers looking to add touch-capable titles to their libraries. Response is typical of a 60Hz IPS panel at 25ms. Blur is minimal and can be further reduced with the P2418HT’s well implemented overdrive feature. Input lag is on the low side for this group at only 70ms. This is traditional signal lag, not touch lag, which we have no way of measuring. Dell claims 35ms for that spec, and our hands-on tests showed no significant delay in response to control inputs. Speaking of that…

Touchscreen Functions

If you are using the P2418HT with a Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 PC, you won’t need any additional drivers to enable the 10-point touch function. Basically, you can touch the screen rather than reaching for the mouse for point, click, and drag operations. Additionally, pinch-to-zoom is supported in all the apps we tried. This is handy for things like graphics work or if you simply want to zoom in on a photo. It works in graphics programs as well as word processors and web browsers.

We also tried a few casual games where adventure and discovery was the principal goal, rather than action. This monitor is great for hidden-object titles or any game where you'd interact with objects on the screen. And if at any time you’d find yourself wanting to use a mouse or keyboard, they work concurrently. No traditional input devices need to be sacrificed.

Our only concern relates to the screen surface. Rather than the slick glass with oleophobic coating that we’re accustomed to on phones and tablets, the P2418HT has the same 3H hardness plastic front layer as any other LCD monitor. While durable, it will pick up fingerprints over time and it is less smooth. It also has a little give, which translates to a brief glow when pressing down more than gently. We’d love to see a version of this display with a tempered glass surface. That would pick up more reflections, though, so some might consider it a tossup. Ultimately, it will come down to personal preference.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • nervebreakers 03 April 2017 15:13
    Link to Dell shows it at $399. though!
    Reply
  • Elrabin 03 April 2017 15:36
    19512310 said:
    Link to Dell shows it at $399. though!

    What region are you in?

    US is showing $399 MSRP discounted down to $320
    Reply
  • bolweval 03 April 2017 17:43
    The first thing i do when I see a monitor review is take a quick look at the specs, and if the refresh rate is 60 i just move on. Why aren't ALL monitors at least 120 now? Even TV's standard is higher than 60!
    Reply
  • sparkyman215 03 April 2017 18:33
    Dude it's a touchscreen, why do you need 120Hz? The primary purpose of these things are for drawing and graphics work.
    Reply
  • jn77 03 April 2017 18:50
    Because 60Hz is like 1990's tech. They should all be 240Hz or better in 2017.
    Reply
  • hannibal 03 April 2017 19:11
    Good drawing board. Could be usefull for graphic making.
    Reply
  • 3ogdy 03 April 2017 19:51
    I would've bought 3 of these had they been available with higher resolutions. I'm talking about 1440p (25"?) and 4K (27"?). I currently own an UltraSharp U2515H: image quality & finish are absolutely amazing. My next purchase would be another Dell and I really wanted touchscreen on the desktop (I was actually deciding between my current screen and a touchscreen display and preferred quality over that functionality - I'd love to have both, DELL!)
    Reply
  • AnimeMania 03 April 2017 22:55
    I have always wanted a touchscreen monitor to use as a Keyboard/Mouse alternative, while also mirroring what is being shown on my main monitor. This monitor has the price and resolution that might make me give this experiment a try. Could you give me more information about the projected capacitive 4096x4096 resolution, does that mean that the monitior can mimic the resolution of any monitor within that 4096x4096 resolution range? That would really help me match different monitor resolutions while in mirror mode. It is also good that the stand separates from the panel since the stand is so heavy.
    Reply
  • techy1966 04 April 2017 02:59
    19513269 said:
    Because 60Hz is like 1990's tech. They should all be 240Hz or better in 2017.

    Well sorry but for the crowd that this is made for it more than serves it purpose.
    Reply
  • Kridian 04 April 2017 04:30
    As a creative person, I'd like to know if these touchscreen offerings have pressure levels equal to a Wacom Bamboo or Monoprice drawing tablet (2048)? My budget is never going to be enough for the insane cost of a Wacom Cintiq, so these touchscreens are interesting.
    Reply