Diablo III Performance, Benchmarked

CPU Benchmarks

Beyond graphics performance, we also need to consider the capabilities of today's platforms, too. Not everyone has an overclocked Core i7-3960X, which we use to stamp out bottlenecks, allowing our graphics cards to achieve their peak potential.

To that end, we benchmarked Core i5, Phenom II X4, and FX-4000-series quad-core processors at varying clock speeds in order to see what kind of processor power Diablo III needs.

At the highest detail settings with AA enabled, even a 2 GHz Phenom II X4 achieves 80 FPS minimum. Clearly, the game doesn’t need an incredibly potent CPU.

Frame rates stay high, despite a small difference between two and four threads. With a Phenom II X2 able to pump out 76 FPS(minimum), Diablo III players have little to worry about when it comes to owning a fast-enough processor.