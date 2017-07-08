DiRT 4 Performance Review

Benchmarks: FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness

Benchmark Sequence

DiRT 4 does not include an integrated benchmark, so we had to come up with our own reproducible sequence for graphics card testing. We settled on the Wales map, and used a rally course generated by the game's “Your Stage” custom creator. The level is relatively rich in vegetation and proved quite taxing, slowing down more noticeably than some of the game's most complex circuits. This was quite a surprise to us.

Performance Versus Detail Level - 1080p

First, let’s take a look at the impact of various detail settings on the fastest and slowest cards in our line-up (that'd be the Radeon R9 390 and RX 460 2GB). Given what we said earlier about the Very Low preset forcing severe sacrifices in quality, we're excluding it altogether.

It is no surprise that higher detail presets negatively affect performance. You can drop to High using the Radeon R9 390 and have a completely playable experience. But if you want the same from a Radeon RX 460, you'll have to use the Medium or Low quality settings.

Ultra Quality - 1080p

Seeing as how the game is supposed to run well on fairly modest hardware configurations, we decided to test it at 1920x1080 using the Ultra preset, 8x MSAA, and 16x AF.

Surprise: the Radeon R9 390 pulls ahead of AMD's RX 480! Meanwhile, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 6GB and GTX 970 do battle with the RX 470. Our GeForce GTX 1060 3GB is a step behind; it can’t seem to average 30 frames per second.

It's frankly impossible to play on the GTX 1050 2GB or RX 460 2GB with these settings. That's what we'd expect, though, given the mainstream status of both boards.

High Quality - 1080p

Drop to High quality if you want DiRT 4 to be playable on a GeForce GTX 1050 2GB or Radeon RX 460 2GB with 4x MSAA and 8x AF enabled.

The rest of the field consistently exceeds 60 frames per second, but only AMD's Radeon R9 390 averages at least 90 frames per second.

Ultra Quality + EQAA (Radeon) - 1080p

DiRT 4 offers Radeon users an anti-aliasing mode called EQAA (Enhanced Quality Anti Aliasing) that goes one step beyond MSAA. Naturally, applying EQAA imposes an even more taxing workload on our graphics cards. But we wanted to know how bad it'd get by comparing 8x MSAA with 8f16x EQAA.

Only the Radeon R9 390 exceeds an average of 40 frames per second with these settings.

Of course, it is still impossible to play with the RX 460 2GB. Our RX 470 is largely unplayable, and even the RX 480 shows sign of weakness.



