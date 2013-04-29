Dota 2 Performance, Benchmarked

Test System And Graphics Hardware
As a free-to-play multiplayer online title, Dota 2 isn't aimed at hardcore PC gamers with enthusiast-class rigs. And as you'll see in the benchmarks, multiple graphics cards in SLI or CrossFire are overkill. So, we're only testing up to AMD's Radeon HD 7950 Boost and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660 Ti, though those two boards are even a lot more than this game needs.
We planned to test the game at 5760x1080 using three screens, but Dota 2 doesn't support that setting. Maybe Valve doesn't want players with more desktop real estate to have an advantage. Thus, 2560x1600 is the highest resolution we're able to test.
Additionally, I'm adding multiple CPU tests, a mobile AMD A10-4600M (with integrated Radeon HD 7660G graphics), and an Intel Core i5-3210M (with integrated HD Graphics 4000) to the mix.
|Test System
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-3550 (Ivy Bridge) 3.3 GHz Base Clock Rate, 3.7 GHz Maximum Turbo Boost
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte Z77X-UP7, LGA 1155, Chipset: Intel Z77 Express
|Networking
|On-Board Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Corsair Vengeance LP PC3-16000, 4 x 4 GB, 1600 MT/s, CL 8-8-8-24-2T
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 1 TB, 7,200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Power
|ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1,200 W, ATX12V, EPS12V
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 8
|DirectX
|DirectX 11.1
|Graphics Drivers
|AMD Catalyst 13.3 Beta 3Nvidia GeForce 314.22Intel Graphics Driver 9.18.10.3071
|Benchmarks
|Dota 2
|Custom THG Benchmark, 60-second Fraps runPractice With Bots, Difficulty: Easy, Start Bench At 00:00 on Timer,Switch View To Other Teammates Every 5 Seconds.
I'm so glad they keep the game mechanic and the system requirement low...
the one problems i had is no near server in my country, and the internet connection is quite bad...
I'm wonder if this game is playable on LAN or private/local server?
and desktop core i3 is keeping up with fx8350 and then beats it in avg fps? so much for moar cores. the time has come again to recommend core i3 over fx!! relax c.a.l.f., i am kidding, it's not 2011 anymore. :P
i think..... this is the second multiplayer game since the guild wars 2 where core i3 has taken a lead.
kidding aside, could you test core i5 3570k or 3470 (at stock) instead of core i5 3550, the 3570k is selling for $220 at newegg, i5 3550 is $225 and fx8350 is $200(excl. shipping). i5 3470 is selling for $200 and with a mobo like asus z77-v lx, i think it can hit 4 ghz with multicore turbo enabled.
no one is going to rage, its a low requirement game as for cpu, all they needed to test was the general core difference. if your quad core intel cpu is faster than the tested cpu, then just add a few fps to the tested results +/- irregularities with systems and testing situations. the cpus chosen were just a bunch of cpus of different core count and architectures to gather data from modernish cpus for the game. No one is really going to argue against something like a 4.5 3570k being better than like a i5-3470 at max turbo clock. Its generally accepted that clocks in the same architecture will make it run better.