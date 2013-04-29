Dota 2 Performance, Benchmarked

Test System And Graphics Hardware

As a free-to-play multiplayer online title, Dota 2 isn't aimed at hardcore PC gamers with enthusiast-class rigs. And as you'll see in the benchmarks, multiple graphics cards in SLI or CrossFire are overkill. So, we're only testing up to AMD's Radeon HD 7950 Boost and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660 Ti, though those two boards are even a lot more than this game needs.

We planned to test the game at 5760x1080 using three screens, but Dota 2 doesn't support that setting. Maybe Valve doesn't want players with more desktop real estate to have an advantage. Thus, 2560x1600 is the highest resolution we're able to test.

Additionally, I'm adding multiple CPU tests, a mobile AMD A10-4600M (with integrated Radeon HD 7660G graphics), and an Intel Core i5-3210M (with integrated HD Graphics 4000) to the mix.