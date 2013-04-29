Trending

Dota 2 Performance, Benchmarked

Dota 2 is one of the most popular games around. And, it's free-to-play, so anyone can try it out. How much hardware do you need to enjoy this title at smooth frame rates? Not much, it turns out. We test a number of CPUs and GPUs at different settings.

Results: High Details, 1920x1080

Now we'll run the same test, using the same detail settings, only at 1920x1080.

While the Radeon HD 6670 and GeForce GT 630 drop to 28 FPS, the results are so consistent that both cards remain absolutely playable. The GeForce GTX 650 gets drawn below 60 FPS, but all of the other contenders show up above that threshold.

Once again, charting frame rate over time reinforces what we saw in the average and minimum frame rate results.

The frame latencies all remain low, and we saw nothing to suggest anything but consistent delivery during the tests.

80 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rdc85 29 April 2013 04:21
    As A former DoTA player.. (original WC ver.)

    I'm so glad they keep the game mechanic and the system requirement low...

    the one problems i had is no near server in my country, and the internet connection is quite bad...
    I'm wonder if this game is playable on LAN or private/local server?
  • Cellarian 29 April 2013 04:37
    Some items offer in-game advantages, but Valve committed to a true free-to-play strategy (not pay-to-win), so none of the cash items are powerful enough to make or break a match.
    Just being nit-picky, but Dota 2 offers only cosmetic items. So all of the items you can buy have no power at all.
  • de5_Roy 29 April 2013 04:57
    did i see that right - hd 4000 beat 7660 igpu in low res gaming. the 7660 igpu was designed to perform for this kind of games. looks like intel is stepping up to the game, geddit?:P i hope rabid amd fanboys (r.a.l.f.) don't rage at toms like they did at xbitlabs when they showed hd4000 beat 7660 in f1 2012 @1080p low q.... *fingers crossed*
    and desktop core i3 is keeping up with fx8350 and then beats it in avg fps? so much for moar cores. the time has come again to recommend core i3 over fx!! relax c.a.l.f., i am kidding, it's not 2011 anymore. :P
    i think..... this is the second multiplayer game since the guild wars 2 where core i3 has taken a lead.

    kidding aside, could you test core i5 3570k or 3470 (at stock) instead of core i5 3550, the 3570k is selling for $220 at newegg, i5 3550 is $225 and fx8350 is $200(excl. shipping). i5 3470 is selling for $200 and with a mobo like asus z77-v lx, i think it can hit 4 ghz with multicore turbo enabled.
  • dudewitbow 29 April 2013 05:16
    no one is going to rage, its a low requirement game as for cpu, all they needed to test was the general core difference. if your quad core intel cpu is faster than the tested cpu, then just add a few fps to the tested results +/- irregularities with systems and testing situations. the cpus chosen were just a bunch of cpus of different core count and architectures to gather data from modernish cpus for the game. No one is really going to argue against something like a 4.5 3570k being better than like a i5-3470 at max turbo clock. Its generally accepted that clocks in the same architecture will make it run better.
  • digiex 29 April 2013 07:03
    Just cheek the steam site, you have to pay $29.99 for the early access pack. Still waiting for the final release for true "free to play".
  • shahrooz 29 April 2013 07:11
    finally, a Dota 2 bench, thank you tom's. anyone who needs an invite add me on steam. you can find me there as pop.
  • rakadedo 29 April 2013 07:15
    That is a supporter pack that comes with a lot of cosmetic items. If you just want to play go look online for keys to activate on steam. There's thousands of people drowning in keys with no one to give them to.
  • beckstrom12 29 April 2013 07:16
    @shahrooz Go to http://blog.dota2.com/ and click sign up on the right. They will send you a key via email, and probably 5 others. The game is really fun I have put a ton of hours into it.
  • shahrooz 29 April 2013 07:31
    @beckstrom12 I have access to Dota 2, I was offering invites to those who don't.
  • slomo4sho 29 April 2013 09:15
    I wonder when multi-monitor supported is going to be added.
