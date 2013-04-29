Dota 2 Performance, Benchmarked

Results: High Details, 1920x1080
Now we'll run the same test, using the same detail settings, only at 1920x1080.
While the Radeon HD 6670 and GeForce GT 630 drop to 28 FPS, the results are so consistent that both cards remain absolutely playable. The GeForce GTX 650 gets drawn below 60 FPS, but all of the other contenders show up above that threshold.
Once again, charting frame rate over time reinforces what we saw in the average and minimum frame rate results.
The frame latencies all remain low, and we saw nothing to suggest anything but consistent delivery during the tests.
I'm so glad they keep the game mechanic and the system requirement low...
the one problems i had is no near server in my country, and the internet connection is quite bad...
I'm wonder if this game is playable on LAN or private/local server?
and desktop core i3 is keeping up with fx8350 and then beats it in avg fps? so much for moar cores. the time has come again to recommend core i3 over fx!! relax c.a.l.f., i am kidding, it's not 2011 anymore. :P
i think..... this is the second multiplayer game since the guild wars 2 where core i3 has taken a lead.
kidding aside, could you test core i5 3570k or 3470 (at stock) instead of core i5 3550, the 3570k is selling for $220 at newegg, i5 3550 is $225 and fx8350 is $200(excl. shipping). i5 3470 is selling for $200 and with a mobo like asus z77-v lx, i think it can hit 4 ghz with multicore turbo enabled.
no one is going to rage, its a low requirement game as for cpu, all they needed to test was the general core difference. if your quad core intel cpu is faster than the tested cpu, then just add a few fps to the tested results +/- irregularities with systems and testing situations. the cpus chosen were just a bunch of cpus of different core count and architectures to gather data from modernish cpus for the game. No one is really going to argue against something like a 4.5 3570k being better than like a i5-3470 at max turbo clock. Its generally accepted that clocks in the same architecture will make it run better.