Dota 2 Performance, Benchmarked

Results: High Details, 1920x1080

Now we'll run the same test, using the same detail settings, only at 1920x1080.

While the Radeon HD 6670 and GeForce GT 630 drop to 28 FPS, the results are so consistent that both cards remain absolutely playable. The GeForce GTX 650 gets drawn below 60 FPS, but all of the other contenders show up above that threshold.

Once again, charting frame rate over time reinforces what we saw in the average and minimum frame rate results.

The frame latencies all remain low, and we saw nothing to suggest anything but consistent delivery during the tests.