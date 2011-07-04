The Brazos Round-Up: Eight AMD E-350-Based Motherboards

Overall Performance And Efficiency
ASRock leads in the largest number of today’s charts, so we are not surprised to see the firm on top of our averages. Zotac, on the other hand, shows off the best power consumption attributes, and we are equally unsurprised to see it at the bottom of average performance. We are, however, surprised to see that both the top and bottom boards on this chart have similar default overclocks, at 1.3% and 1.4%.
Efficiency compares performance to energy, so a miserly board could still potentially lose if it also underperforms. Yet, Zotac’s power advantage looks far better than its performance deficit, so we expect it to be somewhere near the top.
This is where AMD’s decision to stick with DDR3-1066 begins to make sense: the four boards that support our memory at DDR3-1333 are also the best performers. But they consume enough power that they’re also the least-efficient. The lowest-energy motherboards are also the most efficient, in spite of minor performance limitations.
Only problem is that it is $160 instead of $130
Otherwise very nice roundup. I've been thinking of using one of these for a server/NAS.
Not good for much save storage, but that wasn't tested. Would have much rather see an A8 board roundup since they are on newegg now. Picked up one myself for my htpc/storage setup.
Uh no, Brazos is bast on the Bobcat core which is a low power version of Bulldozer. These are meant for ultra portables and netbooks, nettops, ultrathin notebooks and the likes.
Llano is the entry level desktop APU until they switch from Stars cores on those to the newer bulldozer cores.
And brazos has nothing in common with bulldozer.
noob2222And yet this roundup is .... desktop boards. And brazos has nothing in common with bulldozer.
Net TOP. Meaning a low power ITX board. Brazos is merely a stopgap till AMD has the tooling to kick out tons of BD cores. Though I will agree this roundup is a bit late it is at least thorough.
Good call--that board only recently became available, after this story was scheduled to be published. We've since updated the conclusion and price chart to reflect the market as of July 4th, 2011.
Brazos is NOT a stopgap, it is meant for very low power applications. It's basically AMD's take on Atom style devices. Bulldozer is not meant to scale to this low power envelope. That's why there are already plans for Brazos successors. Ontario/Zacate will be replaced by Khrishna/Wichita. Llano will be succeeded by Trinity, which is Bulldozer based. Zambezi is supposed to be succeeded by something called Komodo, which I haven't read much about.
Llano for laptops is out-freaking-standing, Llano for desktops is amazing for cheap OEM-built desktops and small form-factor HTPCs. TBH, it shouldn't excite much of anyone else, nor was it intended to replace Phenom II + dGPU for enthusiasts.