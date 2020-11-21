EK AIO Elite 360 D-RGB Review: Tasteful Sophistication, With Six Fans

The EK AIO Elite 360 D-RGB offers some of the best cooling performance in a closed-loop cooler, while making use of push+pull radiator fan configuration. It does so at the expense of higher decibel levels, so make sure to read up on how to make use of your motherboards’ BIOS settings for fan curves.

EKWB, the Slovenian company which specializes in custom watercooling components and kits, has expanded into the closed-loop AIO market, with the six-fan, push+pull EK AIO Elite 360 D-RGB being the latest addition to its AIO line. And while it requires a bit more planning for logistics and case mounting, the cooler’s style and performance notably follow EKWB’s primary DNA.

Specifications

Thickness 1.13" / 28.7mm (3.25" / 82.6mm w/fans) Width 4.75" / 120mm Depth 15.6" / 394mm Pump Height 2.5" / 63.5mm Speed Controller BIOS Cooling Fans (6) 120 x 25mm Connectors (7) 4-Pin PWM (7) 3-Pin aRGB (1) SATA Weight 83.0 oz / 2355g Intel Sockets 115x, 1200, 2011x, 2066c AMD Sockets AM4 Warranty 5 years Web Price $200

Features

Following up on EKWB’s original EK AIO lineup, the AIO Elite 360 D-RGB ships with six cooling fans for push+pull operation. Most AIOs make use of a push configuration, meaning the fans force air through the radiator to dissipate out the back. The second set of fans included with the AIO Elite 360 ‘pulls’ the warmed air through the radiator, assisting in the exhaust dissipation much as you’ve probably seen on several big air coolers over the years.

Mounting hardware includes support for most Intel sockets and the addition of AMD’s AM4. The inclusion of an aRGB + PWM fan hub provides centralized lighting and fan RPM control and utilizes a set of PWM and aRGB accessory cabling.

A small syringe of EK-TIM Ecotherm compound tags along to round out the usual installation components.

EKWB covers the AIO Elite 360 D-RGB with a five-year warranty.

The pump of the EKWB AIO Elite 360 D-RGB looks similar to previous versions of EK AIO models, although it brings a much more sophisticated approach by combining angled, mirrored finishes and dark, opaque acrylics. The reflective EK logo provides the only aRGB lighting accent on the pump housing, taking a ‘less-is-more’ approach on lighting accents. A pair of 90-degree swivel fittings allows rotation and movement during pump installation and radiator mounting.

The base plate of the EK AIO Elite 360 is a solid sheet of satin milled copper, which ships with a patch of pre-applied thermal compound already in place. The additional syringe of EK-TIM Ecotherm compound is a nice addition for system builders who need to re-mount the EK AIO Elite after the first original installation or for any hardware upgrades in the coming years during (or after) the 5-year warranty period. EKWB claims an updated and more efficient pump unit is used for the new Elite 360.

Cabling to support the operation of the pump unit includes an aRGB lighting header for the EK logo backlighting and a 4-pin PWM for pump impeller control.

The base of the EK AIO Elite 360 is milled extremely flat; we are not able to see light peeking between our steel rule and the copper contact plate. A flat surface combined with an alternating ‘X-pattern’ seating of the mounting hardware should provide for a uniform thermal compound mounting patch when we remove the pump from the CPU’s integrated heat spreader (IHS).

Removing the cooler after installation can provide an indication of the success (or failure) of thermal compound spread between the cooler and the top of the CPU and integrated heat spreader (IHS). The EK AIO Elite 360 seated very well atop our i9-10850k.

The EKWB AIO Elite 360 D-RGB arrives with six 120mm Vardar S fans, which are both aRGB and 4-pin PWM managed.

Using three fans to push air into the radiator, while also making use of the three additional fans to extract and exhaust the warm air makes for a push+pull setup, which allows for optimal thermal performance. Of course, the cooler can operate with only three fans like a typical AIO, but then we ask, why would you spend extra for three more fans?

The AIO Elite 360 utilizes a relatively standard aluminum radiator, which has threaded machine screw mounts on both sides for the 120mm Vardar S fans to anchor to.

PWM and aRGB lighting control of the EK AIO Elite 360 D-RGB are managed via the provided fan hub to simultaneously control lighting and fan speed for the connected components, which can include the pump. The hub makes use of a PWM and aRGB header for motherboard and lighting control, or via other modules set up as part of your PC’s lighting and fan control ecosystem. When powered, the EK center logo shines with the same aRGB lighting accents seen on the pump housing.

Installation of the EK AIO Elite 360 is very similar to most other 360mm liquid coolers, with the exception of the extra fan depth required from the push+pull setup. This means that additional clearance is necessary inside cases, so plan to account for that extra inch or 25mm of fan thickness.