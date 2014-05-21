Best Of The Best, Part 1: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Building With The Fortress FT04

The Fortress FT04 includes a card support bracket, which hangs from the power supply brace, and three tabs. Fortunately, the graphics board we're using isn’t heavy enough to need it.

The FT04’s intake fans can use either motherboard or power supply connectors, but come with a warning label that probably has something to do with their 1.3 A maximum electrical current.

Front-panel fan speed selectors work with either power source, but SilverStone recommends using the high fan setting in conjunction with motherboard-based controls to reduce the likelihood of the fan stalling at lower voltage levels.

Two 2.5” drives can be installed beneath each of the FT04’s single-drive 3.5” cages, without interfering with 3.5” drive support. Holes at the sides of the 3.5” cage allow cable pass-through. Just remember that you need straight-ended connectors to fit. Some motherboard bundles include only right-angle cables, as do some power supplies.

Our full-ATX motherboard fits without the need to disassemble the FT04’s motherboard tray or upper drive cage. The CPU cooler support brace is then extended up from the secondary lower drive cage to reach the CPU cooler, and secured by tightening its screws.

The end result is a very clean-looking mid-tower assembly, with minimal use of lighting.