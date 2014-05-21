Trending

Best Of The Best, Part 1: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Which ATX tower is the most elite? We invited more than two dozen brands to compete. Today, Azza, In Win, Rosewill, and SilverStone (the first four to respond), face off in a battle to out-do each other in price, features, performance, and pizzazz.

Building With The Fortress FT04

The Fortress FT04 includes a card support bracket, which hangs from the power supply brace, and three tabs. Fortunately, the graphics board we're using isn’t heavy enough to need it.

The FT04’s intake fans can use either motherboard or power supply connectors, but come with a warning label that probably has something to do with their 1.3 A maximum electrical current.

Front-panel fan speed selectors work with either power source, but SilverStone recommends using the high fan setting in conjunction with motherboard-based controls to reduce the likelihood of the fan stalling at lower voltage levels.

Two 2.5” drives can be installed beneath each of the FT04’s single-drive 3.5” cages, without interfering with 3.5” drive support. Holes at the sides of the 3.5” cage allow cable pass-through. Just remember that you need straight-ended connectors to fit. Some motherboard bundles include only right-angle cables, as do some power supplies.

Our full-ATX motherboard fits without the need to disassemble the FT04’s motherboard tray or upper drive cage. The CPU cooler support brace is then extended up from the secondary lower drive cage to reach the CPU cooler, and secured by tightening its screws.

The end result is a very clean-looking mid-tower assembly, with minimal use of lighting.

Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 21 May 2014 06:29
    Does elite mean most unattainable purchase prices?
    Reply
  • Crashman 21 May 2014 06:38
    13332066 said:
    Does elite mean most unattainable purchase prices?
    We would have been happy if In Win could deliver that case for under $300. Unfortunately, I think the company budgets $300 of its $800 MSRP just for replacement glass and glass shipping.

    Reply
  • AndrewJacksonZA 21 May 2014 06:41
    Oh please! What rubbish is this?!?! One can't abuse the word "elite" when talking about a case! It depends on the individual and each individual's needs and, perhaps most importantly, aesthetic taste!

    **go to heat and noise page and then the last page from the first page**
    I really don't have the inclination to read each - and - every - page in this article based on a piece of rubbish idea. Really Tom's, what on earth possessed you to do thi...**sees the picture of the In Win Tou**

    Hmmm...

    **reads to the In Win Tou pages**

    Wow. Ok, that case is quite the looker. Gee, that construction kinda justifies the stratospheric pricing. What a beautiful case! With some nice watercooling this case will be quiet AND cool AND cool-looking! I agree with you that this is the most elite, erm, showboat-iest case of these four!

    Thanks for making your readers aware of products that they would've otherwise missed Tom's! :-)
    Reply
  • samesdf 21 May 2014 07:11
    Did Rosewill copy from CM 690 II Advance or the other way around?
    Reply
  • Shunrei 21 May 2014 07:24
    Will wait for something from NZXT might miss something..
    Reply
  • Crashman 21 May 2014 07:59
    13332113 said:
    Oh please! What rubbish is this?!?! One can't abuse the word "elite" when talking about a case! It depends on the individual and each individual's needs and, perhaps most importantly, aesthetic taste!

    **go to heat and noise page and then the last page from the first page**
    I really don't have the inclination to read each - and - every - page in this article based on a piece of rubbish idea. Really Tom's, what on earth possessed you to do thi...**sees the picture of the In Win Tou**

    Hmmm...

    **reads to the In Win Tou pages**

    Wow. Ok, that case is quite the looker. Gee, that construction kinda justifies the stratospheric pricing. What a beautiful case! With some nice watercooling this case will be quiet AND cool AND cool-looking! I agree with you that this is the most elite, erm, showboat-iest case of these four!

    Thanks for making your readers aware of products that they would've otherwise missed Tom's! :-)
    The article was actually conceived as a showcase for two different cases, one of which didn't show up and the other arrived late enough to be reserved for Part 2 of this 2-part series :)
    13332219 said:
    Did Rosewill copy from CM 690 II Advance or the other way around?
    Rosewill buys its cases...I'm not even certain it has a mechanical designer. Most other case brands design a case based on an existing case, so there's always the possibility of two different products coming from the same supplier and sharing some stampings.
    Reply
  • Mac266 21 May 2014 08:07
    Sees cases. (Yeah, not to bad) Sees pricing. Sees Win Tou pricing. Picks jaw up off ground.
    Reply
  • weavermsi 21 May 2014 08:28
    Dear lord that In Win thing is an abominable turd. The only case here with any pedigree is the Silverstone, and that's easily the ugliest object they've produced. Please, NZXT and Corsair, put us out of our misery.
    Reply
  • Memnarchon 21 May 2014 08:53
    Since we are talking for the best of the best,... Where is the Silverstone's TJ11?
    Reply
  • Crashman 21 May 2014 08:59
    13332524 said:
    Since we are talking for the best of the best,... Where is the Silverstone's TJ11?
    Great question, since they sent a cheaper model! It was probably neglected due to age.

    Reply