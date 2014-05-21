Best Of The Best, Part 1: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

In Win Tòu
In Win takes the opposite approach compared to Azza by starting off with high-cost materials, and then charging a high overall price of $800. Rarity pushes this one to $1000 at a single vendor, with no other sources selling the chassis at its recommended price.
Most of the exterior panels are mirror-tinted glass, and each glass panel is attached over a silicon spacer to a sturdy aluminum frame.
The front panel features an open 5.25” bay at the bottom. Two USB ports, headphone and microphone jacks, a power button, and a recessed reset button reside in an aluminum panel above that bay. Higher still, touch-sensitive fan and lighting controls are placed upon front-panel glass.
The mirrored glass is always translucent, and the mirror-like appearance is most apparent when reflecting light-colored backgrounds. Darker backgrounds make it easier to see through the case, and enabling internal lighting completely cancels out the mirror effect.
Two rear-mounted glass panels hide cable connectors. The Tòu features cable passage through a slot between the panels, as well as a space beneath the smaller bottom-rear cover.
The Tòu installation kit also includes two glass-grabbing suction balls, in addition to mount hardware, cable loops, and spare panel hardware.
**go to heat and noise page and then the last page from the first page**
I really don't have the inclination to read each - and - every - page in this article based on a piece of rubbish idea. Really Tom's, what on earth possessed you to do thi...**sees the picture of the In Win Tou**
Hmmm...
**reads to the In Win Tou pages**
Wow. Ok, that case is quite the looker. Gee, that construction kinda justifies the stratospheric pricing. What a beautiful case! With some nice watercooling this case will be quiet AND cool AND cool-looking! I agree with you that this is the most elite, erm, showboat-iest case of these four!
Thanks for making your readers aware of products that they would've otherwise missed Tom's! :-)
Rosewill buys its cases...I'm not even certain it has a mechanical designer. Most other case brands design a case based on an existing case, so there's always the possibility of two different products coming from the same supplier and sharing some stampings.