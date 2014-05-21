Best Of The Best, Part 1: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

In Win Tòu

In Win takes the opposite approach compared to Azza by starting off with high-cost materials, and then charging a high overall price of $800. Rarity pushes this one to $1000 at a single vendor, with no other sources selling the chassis at its recommended price.

Most of the exterior panels are mirror-tinted glass, and each glass panel is attached over a silicon spacer to a sturdy aluminum frame.

The front panel features an open 5.25” bay at the bottom. Two USB ports, headphone and microphone jacks, a power button, and a recessed reset button reside in an aluminum panel above that bay. Higher still, touch-sensitive fan and lighting controls are placed upon front-panel glass.

The mirrored glass is always translucent, and the mirror-like appearance is most apparent when reflecting light-colored backgrounds. Darker backgrounds make it easier to see through the case, and enabling internal lighting completely cancels out the mirror effect.

Two rear-mounted glass panels hide cable connectors. The Tòu features cable passage through a slot between the panels, as well as a space beneath the smaller bottom-rear cover.

The Tòu installation kit also includes two glass-grabbing suction balls, in addition to mount hardware, cable loops, and spare panel hardware.