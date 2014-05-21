Trending

Best Of The Best, Part 1: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

By

Which ATX tower is the most elite? We invited more than two dozen brands to compete. Today, Azza, In Win, Rosewill, and SilverStone (the first four to respond), face off in a battle to out-do each other in price, features, performance, and pizzazz.

In Win Tòu

In Win takes the opposite approach compared to Azza by starting off with high-cost materials, and then charging a high overall price of $800. Rarity pushes this one to $1000 at a single vendor, with no other sources selling the chassis at its recommended price.

Most of the exterior panels are mirror-tinted glass, and each glass panel is attached over a silicon spacer to a sturdy aluminum frame.

The front panel features an open 5.25” bay at the bottom. Two USB ports, headphone and microphone jacks, a power button, and a recessed reset button reside in an aluminum panel above that bay. Higher still, touch-sensitive fan and lighting controls are placed upon front-panel glass.

The mirrored glass is always translucent, and the mirror-like appearance is most apparent when reflecting light-colored backgrounds. Darker backgrounds make it easier to see through the case, and enabling internal lighting completely cancels out the mirror effect.

Two rear-mounted glass panels hide cable connectors. The Tòu features cable passage through a slot between the panels, as well as a space beneath the smaller bottom-rear cover.

The Tòu installation kit also includes two glass-grabbing suction balls, in addition to mount hardware, cable loops, and spare panel hardware.

117 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 21 May 2014 06:29
    Does elite mean most unattainable purchase prices?
    Reply
  • Crashman 21 May 2014 06:38
    13332066 said:
    Does elite mean most unattainable purchase prices?
    We would have been happy if In Win could deliver that case for under $300. Unfortunately, I think the company budgets $300 of its $800 MSRP just for replacement glass and glass shipping.

    Reply
  • AndrewJacksonZA 21 May 2014 06:41
    Oh please! What rubbish is this?!?! One can't abuse the word "elite" when talking about a case! It depends on the individual and each individual's needs and, perhaps most importantly, aesthetic taste!

    **go to heat and noise page and then the last page from the first page**
    I really don't have the inclination to read each - and - every - page in this article based on a piece of rubbish idea. Really Tom's, what on earth possessed you to do thi...**sees the picture of the In Win Tou**

    Hmmm...

    **reads to the In Win Tou pages**

    Wow. Ok, that case is quite the looker. Gee, that construction kinda justifies the stratospheric pricing. What a beautiful case! With some nice watercooling this case will be quiet AND cool AND cool-looking! I agree with you that this is the most elite, erm, showboat-iest case of these four!

    Thanks for making your readers aware of products that they would've otherwise missed Tom's! :-)
    Reply
  • samesdf 21 May 2014 07:11
    Did Rosewill copy from CM 690 II Advance or the other way around?
    Reply
  • Shunrei 21 May 2014 07:24
    Will wait for something from NZXT might miss something..
    Reply
  • Crashman 21 May 2014 07:59
    13332113 said:
    Oh please! What rubbish is this?!?! One can't abuse the word "elite" when talking about a case! It depends on the individual and each individual's needs and, perhaps most importantly, aesthetic taste!

    **go to heat and noise page and then the last page from the first page**
    I really don't have the inclination to read each - and - every - page in this article based on a piece of rubbish idea. Really Tom's, what on earth possessed you to do thi...**sees the picture of the In Win Tou**

    Hmmm...

    **reads to the In Win Tou pages**

    Wow. Ok, that case is quite the looker. Gee, that construction kinda justifies the stratospheric pricing. What a beautiful case! With some nice watercooling this case will be quiet AND cool AND cool-looking! I agree with you that this is the most elite, erm, showboat-iest case of these four!

    Thanks for making your readers aware of products that they would've otherwise missed Tom's! :-)
    The article was actually conceived as a showcase for two different cases, one of which didn't show up and the other arrived late enough to be reserved for Part 2 of this 2-part series :)
    13332219 said:
    Did Rosewill copy from CM 690 II Advance or the other way around?
    Rosewill buys its cases...I'm not even certain it has a mechanical designer. Most other case brands design a case based on an existing case, so there's always the possibility of two different products coming from the same supplier and sharing some stampings.
    Reply
  • Mac266 21 May 2014 08:07
    Sees cases. (Yeah, not to bad) Sees pricing. Sees Win Tou pricing. Picks jaw up off ground.
    Reply
  • weavermsi 21 May 2014 08:28
    Dear lord that In Win thing is an abominable turd. The only case here with any pedigree is the Silverstone, and that's easily the ugliest object they've produced. Please, NZXT and Corsair, put us out of our misery.
    Reply
  • Memnarchon 21 May 2014 08:53
    Since we are talking for the best of the best,... Where is the Silverstone's TJ11?
    Reply
  • Crashman 21 May 2014 08:59
    13332524 said:
    Since we are talking for the best of the best,... Where is the Silverstone's TJ11?
    Great question, since they sent a cheaper model! It was probably neglected due to age.

    Reply