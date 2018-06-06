Enermax LIQFusion 240 RGB Review: Vibrant Performance

If you're in search of a solid-performing 240mm AIO cooler with lots of RGB lights, the Enermax LIQFusion 240 RGB ticks both those boxes, and should be on your short list.

Features & Specifications

Enermax has been quite busy lately expanding its AIO cooling line, including the LIQFusion 240mm RGB cooler that we're looking at here, which first was announced at CES 2018. The dual 120mm aluminum radiator LIQFusion solution recently landed on our lab desk, highlighted with controllable RGB lighting on both its CPU block face and the included Enermax T.B. RGB fans. Brilliant RGB lighting and surprising performance make this potent cooler package, even when battling coolers above its weight class.

The LIQFusion 240 RGB comes boxed with the usual hardware assortment of mounting plates, machine screws, and fan headers which make it compatible for almost all current Intel and AMD processor sockets, with the common exception of AMD's Threadripper chips. An SATA-powered RGB controller module is included for those who may be lacking motherboard-capable 4-pin RGB support.

We found it bit odd that both a small packet and a small syringe of thermal compound (why both?) is provided, along with a spreading spatula. But as testers who are often swapping out chips and coolers, we're certainly not complaining about an abundance of thermal paste.

Rounding out the other ‘nice to have’ additions here is a 100ml bottle of Enermax coolant for topping up the AIO as needed, an ATX 24-pin jumper adapter, and some Velcro cable wraps. The ATX adapter is meant to clip to the power supply’s 24-pin adapter to allow the cooler to be filled and tested all while safeguarding of the CPU and motherboard by keeping them powered down.

Utilizing an isolated spindle pump design that's perched along the coolant lines rather than directly over the CPU cooling block or attached to the heat exchanger, the Enermax LIQFusion's ceramic-bearing pump is listed at having a 50,000-hour MTBF. For those averse to simple math, that works out to about 5.8 years of 24/7 operation.

Thickness 1.125" / 28.6mm (2.25" / 57.15mm w/fans) Width 4.75" / 120.7mm Depth 10.75" / 273.1mm Pump Height 2.02" / 51.3mm Speed Controller BIOS Cooling Fans (3) 120 x 25mm Connectors (1) 3-Pin, (2) 4-Pin PWM, (3) 4-pin RGB Weight 68.9 oz / 1954 g Intel Sockets 2066, 2011x, 1366, 115x, 775 AMD Sockets AM2(+), AM3(+) AM4, FM1, FM2(+) Warranty 2 years

The pump itself is PWM-capable and covered with a rubber sleeve, which ideally prevents vibration and noise amplification by remaining offset from any actual secure mounts. Black, nylon sleeving adorns the coolant tubing as well as the PWM cable, while at the far end of the 240 radiator, a knurled, nickel-plated cap sits atop the fill port.

With the pump segregated away from its usual perch on the CPU block itself, the LIQFusion RGB 240 makes use of the CPU face to provide a visual flow meter, resembling a modern water wheel. LED lighting set within the acrylic top works with RGB lighting from the cooling fans for a bright, impressive lighting display. A second fill port is seen along the side of the CPU block, opposite the 90 degree swivel coolant ports.

The base of the LIQFusion RGB 240 is adorned by a nickel-plated copper block with a concentric milling pattern that's polished nearly mirror-smooth. The machine screws used for block mounting are affixed to the block housing with c-clips that are easily viewed from below. And we get another view of the angled pivot fittings and a more direct view of CPU fill port cap.

The LIQFusion RGB 240 employs the service of dual 120mm Enermax T.B. RGB fans to provide both cooling and chroma during operation. By using the included RGB 4-pin splitter, control of several pre-determined color patterns are possible using the SATA-powered controller, or those with motherboard supported RGB lighting can opt to make use of those avenues and software control via the motherboard.

The LEDs within the fan and the cooling block are embedded within opaque acrylic and plastic, which provides vivid color blending and generous illumination of adjacent areas. Many of the color display patterns are some derivative of rotating or 'chasing" rainbow effects, but there is little documentation within the included manual on the available options outside of the mode toggle of the RGB lighting controller. This meant we had to go all the way around the horn, cycling through lighting display options and wondering when we’d make it back to a chosen color or feature.

With the retention bracket secured in all four corners, the CPU block itself mounts over the recessed area above the processor’s integrated heat spreader. While the cooler appears thoroughly anchored, Enermax offers only two points of retention when it comes to mounting the cooling block itself to the retention bracket, while four points is a bit more common.

Once completely installed, the LIQFusion benefits aesthetically from the negative space created by the narrow circumference of the lighted rings on the Twister Bearing RGB fans. The 240mm radiator size allows the cooler enough displacement to dissipate thermal load while retaining a common (enough) footprint for many PC chassis models.

