Five Z97 Express Motherboards, $160 To $220, Reviewed

Z97 Pro(Wi-Fi ac) Software

Asus Ai Suite hasn’t changed noticeably from our previous discussion, though the combination of wireless controller and a new test processor give us a few things to discuss in this Z97 Pro(Wi-Fi ac) review.

The firm’s five-way optimization protocols brought our processor to 4.6 GHz at 1.33 to 1.35 V, which slightly exceeds both our recommended 1.30 V limit for continuous operation of fully-loaded Haswell-based cores, and our CPU cooler’s capability. Your processor and use scenario may make these settings more agreeable.

Ai Suite still offers fan speed and voltage regulator controls to save noise and/or energy as the user desires.

Software controls are available within firmware limits for base clock, CPU ratios, and most of the Z97 Pro(Wi-Fi ac)’s voltage levels. Better still, all of the adjustments we made (within our CPU’s capabilities) worked.

EZ Update links AI Suite directly to Asus’ driver servers. EZ Update’s “USB BIOS Flashback” tab to puts the latest Z97 Pro(Wi-Fi ac) firmware onto your USB thumb drive.

Asus Wi-Fi Engine let you turn your 802.11n Wi-Fi transceiver into an AP, using gigabit Ethernet to reach the Web.

Asus continues to provide a quick-charging USB port option for BC1.1-compliant portable devices, turbo mode for USB 2.0, UASP performance enhancements for USB 3.0, and traditional quick-charge mode for non-BC1.1 devices.

A Web extension for Ai Suite system monitoring, Asus Push Notice is accessible through downloadable iPhone and Android apps.

More than just a basic status report, Asus System Information also provides the most comprehensive memory programming information we’ve seen. Ai Suite’s software version tab is similarly complete.