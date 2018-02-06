Which GPU Is Best for Mining Ethereum? AMD and Nvidia Cards, Tested

Results: Modifying GDDR5 Frequency
We know that graphics memory performance is of critical importance when it comes to mining Ethereum. Let's see how GDDR5 frequency affects hash rates. Again, we're maintaining the same scale from one graph to the next for more accurate comparisons.
Preliminary Observations
- The modified XFX Radeon RX 480 sees its power consumption jump up under the Radeon Crimson ReLive Edition Beta for Blockchain Compute driver. Above 2100 MHz, we were hitting the card's power consumption limit, and the GPU/voltage began to throttle, forcing performance the wrong direction. We worked around this by increasing the card's power limit in WattMan.
- The performance of MSI's Radeon RX 470 Gaming X begins to fall at 1775 MHz. This is a consequence of crossing a GDDR5 timing threshold with the original BIOS. Its timings at 1775 MHz are quite a bit worse than those applied below 1750 MHz, and the frequency increase cannot compensate. That's not the case with our modified BIOS, which uses those same aggressive timings above 1750 MHz!
- The Radeon R9 390 sees no speed increase; its limiting factor is the GPU.
Analysis
- Overall, the hash rate increases alongside graphics memory frequency. Overclocking GDDR5 is more effective on our GeForce cards than our Radeons.
- Power consumption increases slightly with graphics memory clock rate.
- The GDDR5 overclocking headroom on our GeForce GTX 1060s is outstanding. With a stock frequency of 1900/1950 MHz, they're stable all the way up to 2400/2450 MHz!
- With respect to Radeons, BIOS modifications improve performance slightly, but power consumption rises a bit, as well.
- The Radeon Crimson ReLive Edition Beta for Blockchain Compute driver also improves performance slightly.
GDDR5 frequency and timings are, unquestionably, the most influential variables in determining Ethereum mining performance. Keeping this in mind, choose the card with the highest graphics memory frequencies.
fat chance.
A titan V would have handily crushed any of the cards here with its 70+ MH/s Eth rate.
https://hothardware.com/reviews/nvidia-titan-v-volta-gv100-gpu-review?page=5
But when it comes to making your money back you use:
Cost of graphics card / Megahashes per second (Easy to understand formula, real formula at the bottom)
For the Geforce 1060 that comes out to roughly
$400 / 25MH/s or 16 dollars per megahash (I was able to buy 4 1060s for about $300 each a few months ago. Score!!!)
For the Geforce Titan V that comes out to roughly
$5000 / 82MH/s or 61 dollars per megahash.
As you can see it would take at least 3.8 times as long for a Titan V to pay itself off, not including the power cost.
This isn't the most true comparison due to not taking power into account, but still gives an easily understandable way of seeing why a $5000 GPU isn't worth mining with.
You could have simply bought 3 Geforce 1060s and had a similar hash rate for cheaper.
The goal here being to make back the price of the graphics cards, then everything else is gravy.
Ideally I would have used the formula of
Cost of graphics card / Spreadsheet calculated monthly income taking power and other fluctuations into account.
to calculate on average how long a graphics card would take to pay itself off.
You can also use the calculator on https://whattomine.com/ to quickly calculate the "Spreadsheet calculated monthly income"
Tom's gave you all the information needed for you to decide whether to mine or not.
Let me paint it a bit simpler.
Lets assume you believe the price of Ethereum is going to stay at what it is today, currently $709, forever.
Plugging in all that information into whattomine.com gives us:
https://whattomine.com/coins/151-eth-ethash?utf8=%E2%9C%93&hr=22.5&p=90.0&fee=1.0&cost=0.06&hcost=400&commit=Calculate
(0.06$/kWh is my power cost in my area)
Or $38.78 monthly profit or a 309 day repayment.
If you are confident that Ethereum's price will stay the same or maybe even rise then you could expect to recoup your $400 purchase in at max 309 days.
If 309 days is too long to wait or you are unsure about cryptocurrencies then stay out of the water.
I don't think that Tom's is going to advance mining much; our longtime enthusiast members mostly won't get into it and it's widely enough known already. A little extra knowledge for those of us on the sidelines and, who knows, maybe miners will concentrate on the most efficient cards and the price of the rest will go down. Not an issue for me, I'm running a fanless GT430, so what do I care about current prices?