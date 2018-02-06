Which GPU Is Best for Mining Ethereum? AMD and Nvidia Cards, Tested

Results: MH/s Performance

With its frequency and voltage optimizations, Sapphire's RX 470 Mining takes the lead using optimized settings, followed by the XFX Radeon RX 480 and MSI Radeon RX 580. Overclocking does push those latter two cards ahead, though.

Performance Within A Target Power Consumption of 120W

This next test sets a target power consumption of 120W for each card, and we benchmark using a DAG Epoch of 140.

It was difficult to reach our goal with two of the tested cards. The GeForce GTX 1060 3GB forced us to overclock and increase its voltage to reach 120W, while our Radeon R9 390 8GB had the opposite issue, requiring a deep cut to its power limit, resulting in a 484 MHz GPU frequency.

The goal was completely impossible to achieve with our Radeon RX 550 and 560, along with MSI's GeForce GTX 1050 Ti.



