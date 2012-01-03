Eurocom Racer: Radeon HD 6990M In A Truly Mobile Form Factor

Eurcom's Racer, From The Outside
eSATA, HDMI, and power connectors sit alongside the Racer’s DVI-I output, which supplements its 15.6” non-glare LED display. If you can tolerate background reflections in the name of higher contrast ratios, you can upgrade to a glossy screen for an additional fee.
Gigabit Ethernet, dual USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 connector, and IEEE-1394a are all made available next to a flash media drive on the Racer’s left edge.
To the user’s right are an optical drive, analog and digital audio jacks, and a second USB 2.0 port. Our Racer came equipped with the baseline 8x DVD rewriter, though Blu-ray writers and combo drives are available optionally.
The Racer retains the smooth front edge we like to see. Older solutions often ejected the optical drive tray into a user’s lap when bumped.
It's good to see the battery life has increased notably compared to 990x.
Overall,it's a decent desktop replacement laptop.
sure my computer still runs most current game great at my monitors max res (1600x900) but damn , i'd take one of these laptops any day for that performance booste .. here's to dreaming of winning the builder's marathon though !
But good review on the graphics chip :)
The single GPU 6990M is overkill for that resolution and $2000 is a joke but hey atleast you can max everything.
Idiots out there will buy this.
And as for the price, find me a better performing laptop that is cheaper please.
Troll somewhere else