Eurocom Racer: Radeon HD 6990M In A Truly Mobile Form Factor

Eurcom's Racer, From The Outside

eSATA, HDMI, and power connectors sit alongside the Racer’s DVI-I output, which supplements its 15.6” non-glare LED display. If you can tolerate background reflections in the name of higher contrast ratios, you can upgrade to a glossy screen for an additional fee.

Gigabit Ethernet, dual USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 connector, and IEEE-1394a are all made available next to a flash media drive on the Racer’s left edge.

To the user’s right are an optical drive, analog and digital audio jacks, and a second USB 2.0 port. Our Racer came equipped with the baseline 8x DVD rewriter, though Blu-ray writers and combo drives are available optionally.

The Racer retains the smooth front edge we like to see. Older solutions often ejected the optical drive tray into a user’s lap when bumped.