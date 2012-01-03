Eurocom Racer: Radeon HD 6990M In A Truly Mobile Form Factor

Under The Racer's Hood

Unlike some of Eurocom’s larger models, the Racer’s battery can be removed without any tools whatsoever.

A single 2.5” hard drive bay and mini PCIe slot are found beneath the Racer’s cover, in front of its main platform compartment.

The graphics module’s GPU and DRAM coolers are separate, but depend on the same cooling fan on the Racer’s right side. The CPU cooler is nearly as large and on the left, but it uses a smaller fan.

In minimizing the amount of space consumed by the motherboard, Eurocom is able to fit larger fans into this compact form factor.

Based on the P150HM chassis, the Racer’s 76.96 watt-hour battery has nearly the capacity as its X7200-based big-brother. That’s a good indicator of improved battery life as you check email or surf the Web. However, when it comes to enabling gaming for any significant period of time, an AC adapter is still very much necessary.

When it comes to portability, the 150 W power adapter is the Racer’s only detractor. At 2.4 pounds, seven inches long, and 1.7” thick, it makes up over a quarter the weight of the entire system, while eating up substantial space in your tote bag.