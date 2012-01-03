Eurocom Racer: Radeon HD 6990M In A Truly Mobile Form Factor

Power, Battery Life, And Efficiency

With its sleep settings disabled, the Eurocom Racer’s Core i7-2960XM pulls less than half of the idle power seen from the X7200’s Core i7-990X. Although its power advantage drops below 50% under a full load, the mobile processor still looks great in comparison.

Battery conditioning alters Battery Eater Pro run times slightly, so expect a margin of error a few minutes in either direction. What we can see is that the second GPU in our X7200 CrossFire configuration idles down almost completely in this test.

With nearly as much battery power available and hardware that exacts roughly half of the power consumption, it's no surprise to see Eurocom's Racer run almost twice as long on a charge compared to the X7200.

Incidentally, its smaller adapter also takes longer to charge the attached battery compared to the X7200.

A slight lead in game performance brings the Racer up to 90% its heavier competition's average performance.

The addition of CrossFire requires just enough CPU overhead to reduce the X7200’s productivity performance by around 2%.

A modest reduction in performance combines with a big advantage in power consumption to give the Racer a 67% lead over Eurocom's X7200. Game performance improvements favoring the two-GPU CrossFire configuration boost X7200 overall efficiency by a far smaller amount.