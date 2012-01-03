Trending

Eurocom Racer: Radeon HD 6990M In A Truly Mobile Form Factor

Sporting awesome gaming performance and low power draw, the only thing missing from our previous Radeon HD 6990M benchmarks was an efficient, portable package. Eurocom addresses that with its mid-sized Racer. But can the smaller notebook keep pace?

Power, Battery Life, And Efficiency

With its sleep settings disabled, the Eurocom Racer’s Core i7-2960XM pulls less than half of the idle power seen from the X7200’s Core i7-990X. Although its power advantage drops below 50% under a full load, the mobile processor still looks great in comparison.

Battery conditioning alters Battery Eater Pro run times slightly, so expect a margin of error a few minutes in either direction. What we can see is that the second GPU in our X7200 CrossFire configuration idles down almost completely in this test.

With nearly as much battery power available and hardware that exacts roughly half of the power consumption, it's no surprise to see Eurocom's Racer run almost twice as long on a charge compared to the X7200.

Incidentally, its smaller adapter also takes longer to charge the attached battery compared to the X7200.

A slight lead in game performance brings the Racer up to 90% its heavier competition's average performance.

The addition of CrossFire requires just enough CPU overhead to reduce the X7200’s productivity performance by around 2%.

A modest reduction in performance combines with a big advantage in power consumption to give the Racer a 67% lead over Eurocom's X7200. Game performance improvements favoring the two-GPU CrossFire configuration boost X7200 overall efficiency by a far smaller amount.

34 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sodaant 03 January 2012 12:01
    Whats with all the noise in the pictures?
    Reply
  • Crashman 03 January 2012 12:35
    sodaantWhats with all the noise in the pictures?Sorry, the equipment probably isn't suited to shooting textured black objects.
    Reply
  • nevertell 03 January 2012 12:35
    It could've easily done away with a "slower" 45w i7 quad or even a 25w i7 dualcore CPU. This would help with the mobility bit of the laptop, making it last quite a bit longer. And a 9 cell battery wouldn't hurt either.
    Reply
  • theuniquegamer 03 January 2012 14:23
    It is a semi desktop by its weight i.e 10 pounds. And performs as a desktop(with 23' ips display and ups) price less than it. In the world of growing market for tabs and ultrabooks the price of mobile cpu and gpu should be lowered in order to make these premium gaming laptops popular.
    Reply
  • Maziar 03 January 2012 16:43
    Great review!
    It's good to see the battery life has increased notably compared to 990x.
    Overall,it's a decent desktop replacement laptop.
    Reply
  • demonhorde665 03 January 2012 19:21
    i sort of want one , , whats not to like about a laptop that would crunch circles around my current desktop (amd athy 64 X2 5000+ black ed Oc'ed to 3ghz, 3 gigs ddr 2 pc 800 ram , and a radeon 5770)

    sure my computer still runs most current game great at my monitors max res (1600x900) but damn , i'd take one of these laptops any day for that performance booste .. here's to dreaming of winning the builder's marathon though !
    Reply
  • cknobman 03 January 2012 20:02
    It would have been nice to at least see a little of the review cover things like: screen, keyboard, build quality, etc........

    But good review on the graphics chip :)
    Reply
  • nforce4max 03 January 2012 20:20
    Take a good look at the fans, notice some dust on them. Someone has been putting this laptop to use ;)
    Reply
  • amstech 03 January 2012 22:13
    The laptop maxes out at only 1920 X 1080?
    The single GPU 6990M is overkill for that resolution and $2000 is a joke but hey atleast you can max everything.
    Idiots out there will buy this.

    Reply
  • scook9 03 January 2012 22:26
    amstechThe laptop maxes out at only 1920 X 1080?The single GPU 6990M is overkill for that resolution and $2000 is a joke but hey atleast you can max everything.Idiots out there will buy this.That is the native res on the laptop. Which is the res most would game at on a laptop.....

    And as for the price, find me a better performing laptop that is cheaper please.

    Troll somewhere else
    Reply