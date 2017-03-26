EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G3 PSU Review

A high-performance PSU selling for $140 can be easily considered a bargain. Its only major downsides are increased noise output and the 5VSB rail's poor efficiency. If you can tolerate those two weaknesses, then it will be very difficult to find an alternative option offering as much.

By the time we finished testing EVGA's SuperNOVA 850 G3, we turned around and put the 1000W version on our bench. It's currently the family's highest-capacity model, at least until a 1.2kW or 1.6kW unit emerges.

EVGA adopted the new Leadex II platform quickly, replacing its aging (but still highly competitive) G2 series. Those are the power supplies that helped EVGA make a name for itself, and they were followed by even higher-efficiency P2 and T2 implementations.

Our test results from the SuperNOVA 850 G3 were really good, so we're expecting a lot from this more potent flagship.

All G3 units share the same 80 PLUS Gold efficiency certification. Given that EVGA didn't go for a higher efficiency level, it is safe to assume we'll see Platinum-rated P3 and Titanium-rated T3 lines as well.

The SuperNOVA 1000 G3 is fully modular like the other members of this line, and it features a 130mm fan packed into a compact chassis. Seeing a 1kW PSU in a 15cm-deep enclosure is truly amazing! Up until now, the smallest 1kW PSU we tested was SilverStone's ST1000-P with its 16cm depth and 431W per liter power density. But the 1000 G3 changes this, even if we're not always enthusiastic about downsized PSUs. Invariably, they lead to more noise as PCBs are overloaded with hot components that can't be cooled quickly enough. The 850 G3 showed that it isn't a quiet power supply, especially under tough conditions. We can't help but assume the 1000 G3 will fare even worse in the same tests, given higher capacity. In fact, the 130mm fan will have to spin faster to push enough air. And if EVGA wants this PSU to survive its 10-year warranty period, the fan profile needs to be aggressive. If you really need a quiet PSU, small dimensions and high capacity don't go particularly well together (even if it features a semi-passive mode).

Specifications

The set of protection features that Super Flower builds into this platform is complete except for OCP at +12V, since this PSU only has a single +12V rail. An HDB fan is definitely an upgrade over the G2 series' double ball-bearing one. However, a smaller diameter means that it has to rotate faster in order to move the same amount of air.

Again, we marvel at EVGA's 10-year warranty. The company was first to offer this on its high-end models, forcing the competition to follow suit. Seasonic recently set the bar even higher, upping its coverage to 12 years on the Prime models. That's crazy to us. We think anything longer than five years is a gamble for the companies backing those guarantees, since a PSU's reliability can be hugely affected by the quality of the mains network feeding it with power. On top of that, environmental conditions can easily destroy a PSU.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 24 24 83.3 3 0.5 Watts 120 999.6 15 6 Total Max. Power (W) 1000

The single +12V rail can provide the unit's full power on its own with more than 83A of maximum current output. The 5VSB rail has enough capacity for today's needs as well.

Cables And Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 16AWG 4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm) 2 2 18AWG 6+2 pin PCIe (700mm) 2 2 18AWG 6+2 pin PCIe (700mm+150mm) 3 6 18AWG SATA (550mm+100mm+100mm) 4 12 18AWG Four-pin Molex (550mm+100mm+100mm+100mm) 1 4 18AWG FDD Adapter (+100mm) 1 1 18AWG AC Power (1500m) 1 - -

All of the cables are long, and the number of PCIe and EPS connectors is sufficient. The distance between PCIe connectors (on the cables that host more than one) is adequate, too. But we can't say the same for the four-pin Molex cables where the connectors are installed only 10cm away from each other. This distance should be at least 13cm in order to avoid compatibility issues.

Finally, EVGA was kind enough to provide an FDD adapter in its bundle for anyone who still needs a Berg connector.

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.

