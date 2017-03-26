EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G3 PSU Review

EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G3 Power Supply Review
By the time we finished testing EVGA's SuperNOVA 850 G3, we turned around and put the 1000W version on our bench. It's currently the family's highest-capacity model, at least until a 1.2kW or 1.6kW unit emerges.
EVGA adopted the new Leadex II platform quickly, replacing its aging (but still highly competitive) G2 series. Those are the power supplies that helped EVGA make a name for itself, and they were followed by even higher-efficiency P2 and T2 implementations.
Our test results from the SuperNOVA 850 G3 were really good, so we're expecting a lot from this more potent flagship.
All G3 units share the same 80 PLUS Gold efficiency certification. Given that EVGA didn't go for a higher efficiency level, it is safe to assume we'll see Platinum-rated P3 and Titanium-rated T3 lines as well.
The SuperNOVA 1000 G3 is fully modular like the other members of this line, and it features a 130mm fan packed into a compact chassis. Seeing a 1kW PSU in a 15cm-deep enclosure is truly amazing! Up until now, the smallest 1kW PSU we tested was SilverStone's ST1000-P with its 16cm depth and 431W per liter power density. But the 1000 G3 changes this, even if we're not always enthusiastic about downsized PSUs. Invariably, they lead to more noise as PCBs are overloaded with hot components that can't be cooled quickly enough. The 850 G3 showed that it isn't a quiet power supply, especially under tough conditions. We can't help but assume the 1000 G3 will fare even worse in the same tests, given higher capacity. In fact, the 130mm fan will have to spin faster to push enough air. And if EVGA wants this PSU to survive its 10-year warranty period, the fan profile needs to be aggressive. If you really need a quiet PSU, small dimensions and high capacity don't go particularly well together (even if it features a semi-passive mode).
Specifications
The set of protection features that Super Flower builds into this platform is complete except for OCP at +12V, since this PSU only has a single +12V rail. An HDB fan is definitely an upgrade over the G2 series' double ball-bearing one. However, a smaller diameter means that it has to rotate faster in order to move the same amount of air.
Again, we marvel at EVGA's 10-year warranty. The company was first to offer this on its high-end models, forcing the competition to follow suit. Seasonic recently set the bar even higher, upping its coverage to 12 years on the Prime models. That's crazy to us. We think anything longer than five years is a gamble for the companies backing those guarantees, since a PSU's reliability can be hugely affected by the quality of the mains network feeding it with power. On top of that, environmental conditions can easily destroy a PSU.
Power Specifications
|Rail
|3.3V
|5V
|12V
|5VSB
|-12V
|Max. Power
|Amps
|24
|24
|83.3
|3
|0.5
|Watts
|120
|999.6
|15
|6
|Total Max. Power (W)
|1000
The single +12V rail can provide the unit's full power on its own with more than 83A of maximum current output. The 5VSB rail has enough capacity for today's needs as well.
Cables And Connectors
|Modular Cables
|Description
|Cable Count
|Connector Count (Total)
|Gauge
|ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)
|1
|1
|16AWG
|4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm)
|2
|2
|18AWG
|6+2 pin PCIe (700mm)
|2
|2
|18AWG
|6+2 pin PCIe (700mm+150mm)
|3
|6
|18AWG
|SATA (550mm+100mm+100mm)
|4
|12
|18AWG
|Four-pin Molex (550mm+100mm+100mm+100mm)
|1
|4
|18AWG
|FDD Adapter (+100mm)
|1
|1
|18AWG
|AC Power (1500m)
|1
|-
|-
All of the cables are long, and the number of PCIe and EPS connectors is sufficient. The distance between PCIe connectors (on the cables that host more than one) is adequate, too. But we can't say the same for the four-pin Molex cables where the connectors are installed only 10cm away from each other. This distance should be at least 13cm in order to avoid compatibility issues.
Finally, EVGA was kind enough to provide an FDD adapter in its bundle for anyone who still needs a Berg connector.
Power Distribution
Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.
>>>The 1000 G3's single bulk cap is provided by Chemi-Con (400V, 820uF, 2000h @ 105°C, CE)
Strangely, but I did not find "CE" series of capacitors in the Nippon Chemi-Con catalog
Buying a gold 600W PSU when my rig uses 500W for example does not make much sense to me. I'd prefer to spend a little more and buy a gold 850W ($110USD vs. $130USD in the example of these two 650 & 850 G3 series on NewEgg right now). Not only for a higher efficiency operation as described above, but for future headroom growth. But I understand many do not think that and look to save a few dollars everywhere...one being on the PSU.
Keep in mind when comparing the RM1000x that it was introduced at $180 in November 2015 and it took nearly a year to see the prices drop down below $150. The EVGA was originally released at $170 and has only been out for four months. Also keep in mind that the Corsair is marketed more for silent operation (drawback to that shown below).
If none of the drawbacks described and shown here do not bother you, and if overall "hot" efficiency and exhaust temperature are among top priorities for you, then the EVGA is the better performer. Average efficiency result of 7 load line tests, and the average exhaust temps under each test:
EVGA - 88.571%, 45.0C
Corsair - 87.857%, 49.8C
^^While the <1% efficiency difference is nominal and will not be seen on your monthly power bill, that nearly 5C difference coming out can make a slight difference in the temperature of your room in the summer. So the Corsair being quieter has a drawback.
http://www.jonnyguru.com/modules.php?name=NDReviews&op=Story4&reid=494 (EVGA)
http://www.jonnyguru.com/modules.php?name=NDReviews&op=Story4&reid=449 (Corsair)
Is EVGA stopping production of the G2 series ?
That's why I stated the downside to the Corsair is the hotter air coming out the back. Same thing with a video card: you have to sacrifice more heat output for a quieter fan speed.
Seems like this would be a big deal ?
Maybe at least one bullet in the Con column.