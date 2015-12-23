Fallout 4 Benchmarked

Results: Full HD With Ultra Preset

The Ultra preset includes 16x AF and TAA. All of the other settings are specified in the screenshots below.

1920x1080, Ultra Preset, High Godrays

GameWorks creates the god rays via tessellation. Setting them to High, as opposed to Ultra, gives a wider range of graphics cards the ability to generate playable frame rates. GPUs not as well-equipped for crushing levels of tessellation struggle otherwise.

At these settings, even older graphics cards like Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660 Ti and AMD's Radeon HD 7870 can handle the game. If you like snappy frame rates but own mainstream hardware (think GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 380) that falls under 60 FPS, consider dropping your detail preset or disable v-sync.

1920x1080, Ultra Preset, Ultra Godrays

Setting the godrays to Ultra forces your GPU to strain, even though the real-world impact on quality is marginal at best.

Interestingly, the fastest cards shed the most performance (up to 15 percent of their frame rates). On the lower end, frame rates remain more stable and our 60 FPS cutoff is met consistently. Still, there's not a whole lot of reason to run Ultra godrays, so we're not going to use it moving forward.