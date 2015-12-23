Fallout 4 Benchmarked

Results: Full HD With Ultra Preset
The Ultra preset includes 16x AF and TAA. All of the other settings are specified in the screenshots below.
1920x1080, Ultra Preset, High Godrays
GameWorks creates the god rays via tessellation. Setting them to High, as opposed to Ultra, gives a wider range of graphics cards the ability to generate playable frame rates. GPUs not as well-equipped for crushing levels of tessellation struggle otherwise.
At these settings, even older graphics cards like Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660 Ti and AMD's Radeon HD 7870 can handle the game. If you like snappy frame rates but own mainstream hardware (think GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 380) that falls under 60 FPS, consider dropping your detail preset or disable v-sync.
1920x1080, Ultra Preset, Ultra Godrays
Setting the godrays to Ultra forces your GPU to strain, even though the real-world impact on quality is marginal at best.
Interestingly, the fastest cards shed the most performance (up to 15 percent of their frame rates). On the lower end, frame rates remain more stable and our 60 FPS cutoff is met consistently. Still, there's not a whole lot of reason to run Ultra godrays, so we're not going to use it moving forward.
More likely it's hamstrung by GameWorks BS.
The game runs horribly, I get dips into the high 40's with GodRays set to low (1440P). It confounds me why I get better performance from Crysis 3, Witcher 3, Metro LL...all of which make this 2015 title look like a re-skinned Skyrim.
Their decision to use the creation engine was horrendous, and highlighted by their poor GameWorks implementation (but I blame team green for that forceful marketing).
If low frames, $hit textures and models werent bad enough...the game is boring as Sunday Night Church. 7 hours into it, I had a wonderful variance of "clear the raiders" missions to enjoy...and too many hours played for a Steam refund.
If I sound butthurt, it's because I am...Fallout 3 was one of my favorite games, and Fallout New Vegas was an incredible addition to the franchise.
The way this was done you cannot compare results from the same GPU between, for example, Ultra and Medium.
I'm with you on the vsync. I thought it would be cool to run around at over 200 fps and then I saw what happens lol. It's reminiscent of those comedy skits that play in fast forward with some benny hill theme playing.
Anyway, the most relevant information for these benchmarks is the minimum fps, and that's not included.
The performance of the game also is dynamic just like the game world. Early in the Main Quest, the world isn't as dynamic as later. There's a lot more going on later. Areas that were previously empty now have NPCs, etc. Enabling Invisibility in the console might also remove CPU calculations for the NPCs like pathing and collision, which would certainly have some impact on performance.
I heard a rumor that Bethesda's Creation Engine license expires with this title. They could certainly license it again for the next titles, if that's the case. Who knows?
As far as Gameworks goes, I'd get used to it. Nvidia has something like 80% of the AIB market, and it seems like a lot developers don't want to hire more people to code their own solutions, so it might be around for awhile. Let's hope it gets better. ;)
4690K (4.5 Ghz) / Twin 970's @ 18% OC
4770K (4.6 GHz) / Twin 780's @ 26% OC
2600K (4.8GHz) / Twin 560 Ti @ 28% OC
Trying to diagnose problems, the following have been attempted
1. Played as above
2. Played w/ SLI disabled
3. Played w/ GFX cards at stock
4. Payed w/ both CPU and GFX cards at stock
The problem is that they will be sailing along quite nicely and then performance drops to single digit fps. Right now, they've stopped playing in the hope that patches will resolve the problem.