AMD FX-7600P Kaveri Review: FX Rides Again...In A Mobile APU?

Results: Grid 2

In contrast, Grid 2 tends to offer smoother performance on lower-end graphics hardware. My first thought was that I could get away with the game's Medium quality preset at 1920x1080. Let's see if that was a good guess:

AMD's FX-7600P scores a solid win as Intel's Core i7-4702MQ dips below the 30 FPS threshold. In contrast, the Kaveri-based APU doesn't fall under 34 FPS.

The Core i7 exhibits less unwanted variance through our test. It's only a shame that the frame rate we measured is so low. We can't consider it a viable platform for playing Grid 2 at these settings.