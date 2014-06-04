AMD FX-7600P Kaveri Review: FX Rides Again...In A Mobile APU?

Results: World Of Warcraft

The last game I'm testing is also still widely played, though its popularity is arguably waning. Nevertheless, World of Warcraft remains a relevant metric that could conceivably be a viable target for gamers with laptops. We played it using the Good detail preset with 4x MSAA enabled at 1920x1080.

Although Blizzard's MMO gives us the flexibility to increase fidelity using anti-aliasing on AMD's FX-7600P, that option simply crushes Intel's HD Graphics 4600 engine. There's no comparison as the Kaveri-based APU never drops below 30 FPS.

The tables turn compared to Dota 2. The difference is that the Core i7's dismal frame rate is painfully obvious, regardless of the ugly variance figures.