Trending

The Game Rundown: Finding CPU/GPU Bottlenecks, Part 1

By

Wondering if your favorite game wants more CPU or GPU muscle? We tested 20 different titles using a GeForce GTX 460 and a Core i5 processor (one of our favorite configs) in order to figure out where a solid mainstream machine gets hung up.

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age scales really well with CPU performance. A single-core CPU will be fully utilized to the extent of holding back the graphics card. A dual-core CPU will be fully utilized as well. But despite this fact, you'll only see slightly better frame rates. With four cores, the load is more evenly spread out, and the graphics card can stretch its legs. Yet there's still a small performance increase when overclocking the CPU. The game seems to be CPU-limited, as indicated by the 90% graphics card utilization. Most likely, it would need even more CPU performance to increase that utilization number to around 100%. 

This game uses up to 630 MB of graphics memory with AA enabled.

For best performance, you definitely need a quad-core CPU.

98 Comments Comment from the forums
  • adonn78 07 October 2010 13:20
    Its True GTA4 can use 1.68GB of Video RAM at 1920x1200. And up to 1.8GB at higher res. The game can get pretty choppy unless you got a 2GB video card and a quad core. They even fixed the shadows so that they use less VRAM but it still craves GPU memory.
    Reply
  • karma831 07 October 2010 13:46
    It was nice to see CPU and GPU load percentages.
    Reply
  • experimentxx 07 October 2010 13:50
    Best read for a pc gamer..
    Reply
  • Tamz_msc 07 October 2010 13:58
    good article, cant wait for part 2!
    Reply
  • 07 October 2010 14:05
    It would have nice to see what is making my favorite game Company Of Heroes be bottle-necked. I have a GTX 480 and an AMD 955@3.4 GHz and i still get laggy frame rates when there is heavy action and weather. Settings all maxed out on dx10 at 1400x900. I heard that the hard drive is what it makes it lag...
    Reply
  • NuclearShadow 07 October 2010 14:05
    GTA IV is one of the few games that I could actually see the performance difference with my own eyes when I was on my i7 920 rig with 6 GB of ram and a 4890 when I overclocked. That was a pretty damn good rig (and still is)

    Something I was amazed by in this article is that games like MW2 give pretty good frame rates when running on a single core. I would have never expected such. 59.1 fps would certainly be acceptable for game-play. Also its a shame to see that so many modern titles really don't take that much advantage having so many cores. It's been more than enough time for this to be adjusted and yet the performance difference in most titles seems minimal between 2 and 4 cores. (or in some cases even 1 core) At this rate everyone is going to commonly have 12 core CPU's and most games will still only truly utilize two.
    Reply
  • baracubra 07 October 2010 14:06
    OMG this is exactly the article I've been craving since my upgrade from 8800GT SLI to GTX 470.
    I have a Q6600 @ 3.6 but in BF:BC2 I only get around 40% GPU load and 80% CPU. However, my frame rates are in-line with those in this article...

    Anyway I really look forward to the next article!!!!
    Reply
  • 07 October 2010 14:17
    Even though its an older game, i would really like to see crysis in part 2.
    Reply
  • skora 07 October 2010 14:18
    This needs to be a staple and have a section in the charts! This is by far one of the most useful articles I've read in a long time and really get down to what matters based on title. Great job TK!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Chris, make a section in the charts for this and keep them updated please!!!!!
    Reply
  • archange 07 October 2010 14:32
    You need a better GPU. With the GTX 460 768 MB, the bottleneck shifts strongly towards the GPU, making a comparison between dual/quad cores and 3 to 4 GHz quite pointless.

    This is best showcased by the introduction of the HD 5870 in single and crossfire mode - in the last chart - you can really see FPS picking up.
    Reply