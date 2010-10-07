The Game Rundown: Finding CPU/GPU Bottlenecks, Part 1

Dragon Age: Origins
Dragon Age scales really well with CPU performance. A single-core CPU will be fully utilized to the extent of holding back the graphics card. A dual-core CPU will be fully utilized as well. But despite this fact, you'll only see slightly better frame rates. With four cores, the load is more evenly spread out, and the graphics card can stretch its legs. Yet there's still a small performance increase when overclocking the CPU. The game seems to be CPU-limited, as indicated by the 90% graphics card utilization. Most likely, it would need even more CPU performance to increase that utilization number to around 100%.
This game uses up to 630 MB of graphics memory with AA enabled.
For best performance, you definitely need a quad-core CPU.
Something I was amazed by in this article is that games like MW2 give pretty good frame rates when running on a single core. I would have never expected such. 59.1 fps would certainly be acceptable for game-play. Also its a shame to see that so many modern titles really don't take that much advantage having so many cores. It's been more than enough time for this to be adjusted and yet the performance difference in most titles seems minimal between 2 and 4 cores. (or in some cases even 1 core) At this rate everyone is going to commonly have 12 core CPU's and most games will still only truly utilize two.
I have a Q6600 @ 3.6 but in BF:BC2 I only get around 40% GPU load and 80% CPU. However, my frame rates are in-line with those in this article...
Anyway I really look forward to the next article!!!!
Chris, make a section in the charts for this and keep them updated please!!!!!
This is best showcased by the introduction of the HD 5870 in single and crossfire mode - in the last chart - you can really see FPS picking up.