The Game Rundown: Finding CPU/GPU Bottlenecks, Part 1

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 reacts strongly to CPU performance. The difference between one and two CPU cores is tremendous. Using just one core severely limits graphics performance. The frame rates increase only slightly when overclocking, though, so the GPU takes over as the key performance determinant. Also, it seems there is actually a slight performance hit when using four (instead of two) cores.
Up to 710 MB of graphics memory gets used with AA activated.
To increase frame rates, you really need at least two CPU cores. Using just one will hold back performance.
Something I was amazed by in this article is that games like MW2 give pretty good frame rates when running on a single core. I would have never expected such. 59.1 fps would certainly be acceptable for game-play. Also its a shame to see that so many modern titles really don't take that much advantage having so many cores. It's been more than enough time for this to be adjusted and yet the performance difference in most titles seems minimal between 2 and 4 cores. (or in some cases even 1 core) At this rate everyone is going to commonly have 12 core CPU's and most games will still only truly utilize two.
I have a Q6600 @ 3.6 but in BF:BC2 I only get around 40% GPU load and 80% CPU. However, my frame rates are in-line with those in this article...
Anyway I really look forward to the next article!!!!
Chris, make a section in the charts for this and keep them updated please!!!!!
This is best showcased by the introduction of the HD 5870 in single and crossfire mode - in the last chart - you can really see FPS picking up.