System Builder Marathon, August 2012: $500 Gaming PC

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video

Both machines sport Sandy Bridge-based processors with two physical cores, but the current build benefits from 25% higher clock speeds, 50% more L3 cache, and 25% greater memory data rates, even if it's forced to tolerate CAS 9, rather than CAS 7 timings.

In iTunes and Lame, both of which are single-threaded, as well as HandBrake, which is better-optimized for threading, this quarter's PC offers a 25% performance boost. That's the same margin observed back in Sandra’s synthetic processor tests. MainConcept improves by about 21%, lowering the gains in media transcoding to about 24% overall.

  • crisan_tiberiu 20 August 2012 12:19
    so, looks like 500$ (Euro in europe :P) its enaugh to play any modern game that is trown on the market... ty consoles :P
  • itzsnypah 20 August 2012 12:22
    I think it would be interesting if next quarter for your Budget PC you try to bring the performance per watt as high as you can while still maintaining an enjoyable gaming experience. Something like a G620+HD7750/70 with a high efficiency PSU such as Rosewill CAPSTONE 450.

    Ever since I read the 7950B/7970GE review on here/anand performance per watt for me has been a priority when selecting components.
  • mayankleoboy1 20 August 2012 12:30
    I think it would be interesting if next quarter for your Budget PC you try to bring the performance per watt as high as you can while still maintaining an enjoyable gaming experience. Something like a G620+HD7750/70 with a high efficiency PSU such as Rosewill CAPSTONE 450.

    On the contrary, for a 500$ build, energy consumption and heat should be least concerns. Tweaking, overclocking and extracting the last possible performance from your hardware are the primary concerns of a 500$ gaming build. Even after HEAVY overclocking, you wont get 50W over the stock settings.
  • sam_fisher 20 August 2012 12:55
    One may presume that someone after a $500 build is on a budget and hence doesn't want higher power consumption from overclocking.
    One may presume that someone after a $500 build is on a budget and hence doesn't want higher power consumption from overclocking.
  • yyk71200 20 August 2012 13:13
    Well, considering that I already have 3570K with GTX570, I'll be interested only in either $2000 PC or a graphic card from a $1000 PC.
  • loops 20 August 2012 13:48
    At least I can take less heat for recommending b75 mobo...
  • itzsnypah 20 August 2012 13:57
    mayankleoboy1On the contrary, for a 500$ build, energy consumption and heat should be least concerns. Tweaking, overclocking and extracting the last possible performance from your hardware are the primary concerns of a 500$ gaming build. Even after HEAVY overclocking, you wont get 50W over the stock settings.According to the performance summary and efficiency page of this article Overclocking the GPU had a 13%(average according to this article) increase in power consumption for an extra 2% (average) performance. That seems like the opposite thing I'm talking about.

    Overclocking is good for performance per dollar, not performance per watt.
  • abegnale 20 August 2012 14:40
    @Paul Henningsen,
    Why not substitute some existing parts for either an I3-2100 and/or an eVGA 560 Superclocked?
  • giovanni86 20 August 2012 15:45
    Nice, looking forward to the next builds. Some times OC does yield its advantages, those few frames can help and have helped me in games running smoothly or just over 30FPS. I honestly don't see why people are concerned with power, PC's don't cost much to run even overclocked. Unless your poor or working at McDonald's, then i see no reason why power is an issue unless otherwise stated. This whole green thing is a pain in the ass. I'm power hungry sorry.
  • mayankleoboy1 20 August 2012 16:22
    ^ there are no existing parts. This is a new build :)
