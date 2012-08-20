System Builder Marathon, August 2012: $500 Gaming PC

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video

Both machines sport Sandy Bridge-based processors with two physical cores, but the current build benefits from 25% higher clock speeds, 50% more L3 cache, and 25% greater memory data rates, even if it's forced to tolerate CAS 9, rather than CAS 7 timings.

In iTunes and Lame, both of which are single-threaded, as well as HandBrake, which is better-optimized for threading, this quarter's PC offers a 25% performance boost. That's the same margin observed back in Sandra’s synthetic processor tests. MainConcept improves by about 21%, lowering the gains in media transcoding to about 24% overall.