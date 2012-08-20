System Builder Marathon, August 2012: $500 Gaming PC

Graphics Card And Hard Drive

Graphics Card: MSI N560GTX-M2D1GD5 GeForce GTX 560

Compared to the GeForce GTX 560 Ti we used last quarter, today's GeForce GTX 560 has one of the GF114 GPU's eight Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs) disabled, resulting in a loss of 48 CUDA cores and eight texture units.

This model from MSI maintains Nvidia's reference GPU clock rate of 810 MHz and 1002 MHz (4008 MT/s) memory frequency. Moreover, it offers dual DVI outputs and a mini-HDMI connector.

MSI's bundle includes printed quick-start and installation guides, a software DVD, a DVI-to-HDMI adapter, a DVI-to-VGA adapter, and a pair of Molex power adapters, one of which our build requires. There's a $40 mail-in-rebate on the card right now, which makes it a stellar buy.

Hard Drive: Western Digital Caviar Blue WD5000AAKX 500 GB

Offering us the most storage capacity for $65, Western Digital’s 500 GB WD5000AAKX impresses with a 7200 RPM spindle speed, a SATA 6Gb/s interface, and 16 MB of cache.

