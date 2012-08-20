System Builder Marathon, August 2012: $500 Gaming PC

Benchmark Results: Synthetics
3DMark 11’s Entry and Performance presets favor this quarter's platform, which is more balanced. At the Extreme setting, its more modest graphics subsystem turns into a liability.
Despite its less powerful CPU, June's GeForce GTX 560 Ti manages to outmaneuver today's machine at that most demanding preset.
An 80% increase in processor budget spells victory in PCMark 7, but truly impressive gains would require stepping beyond a pair of physical processing cores.
On our past two builds, we noticed slightly higher performance on the Intel's chipset's native SATA controller than the on-board Marvell SATA 6Gb/s logic. Disappointing, though, is to see the current B75-based board lagging behind in the Starting Applications test, despite our use of Western Digital's 7200 RPM Blue-series drive.
The Pentium G860 leads by a 25% margin throughout Sandra’s processor tests, while its DDR3-1333 memory controller boosts bandwidth measurements by about 22%.
Ever since I read the 7950B/7970GE review on here/anand performance per watt for me has been a priority when selecting components.
On the contrary, for a 500$ build, energy consumption and heat should be least concerns. Tweaking, overclocking and extracting the last possible performance from your hardware are the primary concerns of a 500$ gaming build. Even after HEAVY overclocking, you wont get 50W over the stock settings.
One may presume that someone after a $500 build is on a budget and hence doesn't want higher power consumption from overclocking.
Overclocking is good for performance per dollar, not performance per watt.
Why not substitute some existing parts for either an I3-2100 and/or an eVGA 560 Superclocked?