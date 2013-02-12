Gaming Shoot-Out: 18 CPUs And APUs Under $200, Benchmarked

Results: DiRT Showdown
DiRT Showdown features an advanced lighting model, but how does the CPU factor in?
Once again, the Pentium, Athlon II X3, and dual-core APUs struggle at the back of the pack. All of the other chips achieve at least 60 FPS on average, and no fewer than 50 FPS. Again, that's a different story altogether compared to what we saw in last year's shoot-out under $200, where the Pentium tied AMD's A8-3870K in DiRT 3.
The frame rate over time chart suggests that even AMD's A4 APUs might be playable, since they hug 30 FPS most of the time.
DiRT Showdown exhibits low consecutive frame latencies. Only the A4-5300 hits 10 milliseconds; the rest of the field is under eight.
what is the point of running the latency tests if you're not going to use it in your conclusion?
Nice observation. I was wondering the same thing. It's time you provide conclusion based upon what you intended to test and not otherwise. You could state the FPS part after the fact.
We absolutely did take latency into account in our conclusion.
I think the problem is that you totally misunderstand the point of measuring latency, and the impact of the results. Please read page 2, and the commentary next to the charts.
To summarize, latency is only relevant if it's significant enough to notice. If it's not significant (and really, it wasn't in any of the tests we took except maybe in some dual-core examples), then, obviously, the frame rate is the relevant measurement.
*IF* the latency *WAS* horrible, say, with a high-FPS CPU, then in that case latency would be taken into account in the recommendations. But the latencies were very small, and so they don't really factor in much. Any CPUs that could handle at least four threads did great, the latencies are so imperceptible that they don't matter.
Not really. We just report them a little differently in an attempt to distill the result. Read page 2.
I'm not sure what you're referring to. When we test games, we use a number of different settings and resolutions.