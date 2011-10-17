Stereo Shoot-Out: Nvidia's New 3D Vision 2 Vs. AMD's HD3D

Benchmark Results: Bulletstorm

Bulletstorm is another title that looks very attractive in stereoscopic 3D. The Unreal engine isn't known for applying a debilitating graphics load, so we're curious to see how performance pans out.

There’s nothing new to see here, and now that we’re on our third game, a definite pattern can be seen. When resolution is raised to 1080p, the GeForce GTX 570 manages playable performance, the Radeon HD 6970 does better in Virtual 3D mode, and the GeForce GTX 580 SLI configuration delivers the best frame rates, slamming up against the 60 FPS limit.

For the third time, multi-sample anti-aliasing is not compatible with the TriDef driver and the Radeons are forced to use morphological anti-aliasing once again.

Although the Radeon HD 6970 does well at 1280x720 in Virtual 3D mode, all of the competitors except for the GeForce GTX 580 SLI solution are limited to 30 FPS at 1080p. Note that 30 FPS cap. If 60 FPS can’t be maintained when v-sync is enabled, the display skips to the next frame, artificially limiting the frame rate to this level. Since v-sync is inherently used as part of the 120 Hz stereoscopic 3D method, you see this happen occasionally.