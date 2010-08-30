Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
The performance difference between Palit’s 800 MHz card and the reference version drops to 13% under Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The most likely reason for this smaller performance delta is a CPU performance limitation.
Palit beats the reference card by 15% at 2560x1600, which is most likely the point at which GPU limitations exceed CPU limitations in this particular title. Those seeking even higher performance through manual overclocking can look at Jetway’s non-retail card as an example of what’s possible, with a 26% performance gain over the reference design.
